ELYSBURG — For her final high school track season, Southern Columbia sprinter Kaitlyn Lapatsky added the hurdles to her repertoire.
Such an undertaking promised to be a challenge, but Lapatsky couldn’t have asked for a better training partner to navigate the two technical events.
Junior Jake Rose medaled in the state meet as a freshman and is making a habit of breaking records this year. Last week, Rose taught Lapatsky to use a three-step technique between the 100 hurdles.
In her first try Tuesday afternoon, Lapatsky chopped 21-hundredths of a second off her personal-best 100-meter hurdles time, winning the event in 17.59 seconds. She also won the 300 hurdles in 55.44 and anchored the winning 4x100 relay which finished in 52.85. The others were Karly Renn, Myranda Malakuski and Peyton Wisloski.
Meanwhile, Rose broke his own Tiger Stadium record (set a week ago) in the 110 hurdles (14.15), and easily won the 300s in 40.56.
In the final dual meets of the year, Southern’s boys and girls finished unbeaten with a sweep of Warrior Run (91.5-56.5 in the boys and 105-44 in the girls).
Rose and teammates Braeden Wisloski, Gavin Garcia and Jake Davis combined to sweep the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. In the meet-ending 4x400, with Garcia anchoring, the Tigers, without an opponent in the race to push them still broke the stadium record with a winning time of 3:28.65.
Wisloski said they just put the team together and they knew they could get the record.
“With me trying to get four state medals as well as my buddy Jake Rose that’s just a way to do it, and I think we can do it,” Wisloski said.
Rose added: “All I can say is I’m glad we ran the time we did because I was hanging over the trash can for five minutes. That was not fun, but I will hang over the trash can every day if we can win a state title.”
Wisloski said he wants to get under 10.7 in the 100 before shooting for 10.6 in the state meet.
“I have to just keep working on my starts,” he said.
Rose felt better about his hurdles Tuesday after hitting a bunch of hurdles last week.
“I worked on that and now I’ve got it down,” he said.
He broke Luke Rarig’s records last week and then broke his own again on Tuesday.
He is shooting for some district and state records this season and helping maintain the 4x100 and 4x400 relays No. 1 state ranking.
“Warrior Run has good athletes, and they did well,” Southern Columbia coach Tom Donlan said. “I think they put together a pretty good team.“
Southern, also running unopposed, took the opening 4x800 relay in 9:05.92 with a team of Edward Zuber, Colton Bloom, James Bender and Ethan Rush, breaking the school record.
“I have to give those guys a lot of credit,” Donlan said. “They ran that with air and set a school record. They’re hard workers, they take control of things.”
Like Rose, Wisloski was a four-event winner, taking both dashes (10.88 in the 100 and 22.19 in the 200).
Warrior Run had no double winners, but enough strong performances to put up 56.5 points and show some promise for several individuals as they head to Hughesville on Saturday for the Heartland Athletic Conference north section meet.
“We had some good athletes who have put in some good hard work," Warrior Run coach Shaun Landis said. "We’ve had our ups and downs, and we were down recently for COVID, but they’ve handled it.
“For a long time, we had only a few meets, but the kids responded pretty well."
New favorite
Lapatsky said that the 100 hurdles have suddenly become her favorite event after learning to three-step and immediately running much faster.
“I never did it. One day at practice I thought, ‘I think I could jump over those hurdles’ and I went on from there,” she said.
Lapatsky said she got her good hurdles form from her experience as a cheerleader because they do jumps that incorporate the same form.
With her added confidence, she hopes to get closer to the 16-second mark and qualify for the state meet.
“I know I can do even better,” she said.
Coach Trent Donlan said: “Having an athlete like Jake always helps especially with someone new to an event. They see what he does and learn what his process is. Jake’s been pretty receptive to helping some of the other athletes.”
The Tigers also took all three relays on the girls’ side.
Myranda Malakuski won the 100 (13.39) and 200 (28.95) dashes and ran the first leg of the 4x100. Lorelei Hoover won the high jump (4 feet) and the triple jump (26-11 ½) for the Tigers.
Trent Donlan said he was pleased with the team’s performance and said they built some momentum for the postseason, which starts with the HAC South meet Saturday at Shikellamy High School.
“We wanted to make sure our athletes are feeling good, and the numbers are where we want them to be,” he said.
For the Defenders, senior distance standout Lauren Trapani ran just one race, the 800, but won that in 2:23.75.
Coach Scott Hoffman said they are still trying to make decisions for the postseason with the 4x800 team and where to put Trapani, noting that this was only their fifth meet of the season.
Like, Landis, Hoffman said he was proud of his team’s resilience in a season fraught with adversity.
“I think we’re going to be ready to drop a couple times on Saturday,” Hoffman said. “That group of kids that we have has worked real hard. We can work with COVID or we can work with construction or we can work with weather, but this year, we worked with all three, and it’s been a struggle.”
BOYS
Southern Columbia 91.5, Warrior Run 56.5
4x800R: SC (Edward Zuber, Colton Bloom, James Bender, Ethan Rush), 9:05.97; 110H: 1. Jake Rose, 14.15 (SC); 2. Noah Pick (WR), 17.78; 3. Gavin Krebs (SC), 21.71; Braeden Wisloski (SC), 10.88; 2. Gavin Garcia (SC), 11.25; 3. Kyle Christman (SC), 11.99; 1,600: 1. James Bender (SC), 5:05.37; 2. Edward Zuber (SC), 5:06.60; 3. Spencer Fogelman (WR), 5:17.49; 4x100: SC (Gavin Garcia, Jake Rose, Jake Davis, Braeden Wisloski), 43.36; 400: 1. Garrett Garcia (SC), 57.42; 2. Hunter Rovenolt (WR), 57.69; 3. Jaymen Golden (SC), 59.46; 300IH: 1. Jake Rose (SC), 40.56; 2. Noah Pick (WR), 46.52; 3. Gavin Krebs (SC), 51.70; 800: 1. Andrew Adams (WR), 2:12.15; 2. Caden Duffrene (WR), 2:12.35; 3. Colden Bloom (SC), 2:13.84; 200: 1. Braeden Wisloski (SC), 22.19; 2. Nick Zeigler (SC), 29.41; 3. Jaymen Golden (SC), 29.80; 3,200: 1. Chase Derk (SC), 11:06.21; 2. Ethan Rush (SC), 11:44.71; 3 none; 4x400: SC (Jake Davis, Jake Rose, Braeden Wisloski, Gavin Garcia), 3:28.65; High jump: 1. Spencer Tanner (WR), 6-0; 2. Isaac Carter (SC), 5-4; 3. Kyle Christman (SC), 5-4; Long jump: 1. Nick Zeigler (SC), 20-0; 2. Jake Davis (SC), 19-11 ¼; 3. Spencer Tanner (WR), 19-9 ¾; Triple jump: 1. Jake Davis (SC), 41-5 ½; 2. Spencer Tanner (WR), 39-11; 3. Nathan McCormack (WR), 39-6 ½; Javelin: 1. Nathan McCormick (WR), 135-6; 2. Tyler Arnold (SC) 132-10; 3. Luke Mattox (WR), 116-5; Shot put: 1. Caleb Long (WR), 38-3; 2. Joe Quinton (SC), 33-10; 3. Ryan Ronk (WR), 33-10; Discus: 1. Luke Mattox (SC), 103-3; 2. Nathan Yohn (WR), 100-1; 3. Ethan Carper (WR), 95-7; Pole vault: 1. Kaden Majcher (WR), 12-6; 2. Max Kennel (WR), 11-6; 3. (tie) Kole Biscoe (SC), Isaac Butler (WR), 9-6.
Girls
Southern Columbia 105, Warrior Run 44
4x800R: SC (Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Cameryn Kirkner, Kate Moncavage), 11:06.86; 100H: 1. Kaitlyn Lupatsky (SC), 17.59; 2. Tasmiya Russell-King (SC), 20.02; 3 Morgan Brill (SC), 20.91; 100: 1. Myranda Malacusky (SC), 13.39; 2. Kaitlyn Lupatsky (SC) , 13.65; 3. Peyton Wisloski, 14.06; 1,600: 1. Mikayla Metzger (WR), 5:44.77; 2. Kelsey Hoffman (WR), 6:28.43; 3. Camryn Kirkner (SC), 6:19.22; 4x100: 1. SC (Karly Renn, Myranda Malakuski, Peyton Wisloski, Kaitlyn Lapatsky) 52.85; 400: 1. Cassidy Savitski (SC), 1:02.99; 2. Peyton Ranck (WR), 1:19.44; 3. None; 300IH: 1. Kaitlyn Lapatsky (SC), 55.44; 2. Morgan Brill (SC), 58.42; 3. Nahtyah Russell-King, SC, 1:00.85; 800: 1. Lauren Trapani (WR), 2:23.75; 2. Sienna Dunkelberger (WR), 2:27.18; 3. Kate Moncavage (SC), 2:31.82; 200: 1. Myranda Malakuski (SC), 28.95; 2. Peyton Wisloski (SC), 30.04; 3. Sophi Shadel (SC), 32.01; 3,200: 1. Alyssa Hoffman (WR), 11;29.72; 2. anna Ranck (WR), 12:09.60; 3. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 12:11.07; 4x400: SC (Karly Renn, Evelyn Cook, Cassidy Savitski, Kate Moncavage), 4:27.51; High jump: 1. Lorelie Hoover (SC), 4-0; 2. Morgan Brill (SC), 4-0; 3. Nahtah Russell-King (SC), 4-0; Long jump: 1. Loren Gehret (SC), 15-2; 2. Rhyse Pursel (SC), 14-7 ½; 3. Lorelie Hoover (SC), 12-8 ¼; Triple jump: 1. Lorelie Hoover (SC), 26-11 ½; 2. Tasmiya Russell-King (SC), 26-5 ¾; 3. Cassidy Savitski (SC), 26-5 ¼; Javelin: 1. Quinn Johnston (SC), 84-2; 2. Jessica Vognetz (WR), 82-4; 3. Myranda Malacusky (SC), 82-3; Shot put: 1. Alli Griscavage (SC), 31-1; 2. Sydney Hoffman (WR), 29- ½; 3. Jessica Vognetz (WR), 26-1; Discus: 1. Sydney Hoffman (WR), 105-1 ½; 2. Callie Maclay (SC), 81-3; 3. Alli Griscavage (SC), 78-1/2; Pole vault: 1. Karly Renn (SC), 11-0; 2. Mya Shoemaker (WR), 10-6; 3. Alayna Wilkins (WR), 7-0.