COAL TOWNSHIP — This was supposed to be the year that the other teams had a chance.
And for a while, Danville, Lewisburg and Line Mountain appeared ready to make a run at the seven-time District 4 Class 2A South Section champion Southern Columbia Tigers.
However, despite injuries and defections which stripped the Tigers of a lot of firepower, when the smoke cleared in the Shamokin Area High school gym Saturday night, coach Kent Lane’s team was an eight-time consecutive champion.
Southern crowned four champions, along with three runners-up and advanced nine wrestlers to the District 4 tournament, which begins Friday at Williamsport High School. A total of 47 Valley wrestlers advanced to districts from the sectional.
As he sat in the bleachers of a nearly empty gym updating his Twitter account, second-year Tigers coach Kent Lane said, “Every team that has won in the past eight seasons has been different and unique, but this was satisfying because we had a couple of guys banged up.”
“We wrestled extremely hard today, putting seven guys in the finals. That was our plan to get nine or 10 guys to districts."
Southern’s champions were seniors Brady Feese at 126 pounds and Kole Biscoe (138) and a pair of sophomores, Garrett Garcia (172) and Mason Barvitskie (132). Gaege Fronk (106), freshman Jude Bremigen (189) and senior Joe Quinton (215) were the silver medalists.
Jayman Golden (145) placed third, and Louden Murphy (152) advanced as a fourth-place finisher.
Meanwhile, Danville had its best team showing in many years, finishing second in the team race, scoring 114 points to the Tigers' 167.5.
Mount Carmel senior Damon Backes, a two-time state qualifier, won the title at 215 and will be joined this week by Ryan Weidner, third at 285; Thomas Davitt, third at 189; and Brady Wolkoski, fourth at 126.
Feese avenged a district loss to Line Mountain senior Aiden Kritzer in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Kritzer nearly took Feese down in the first period, starting with single-leg, but they went off the mat with Line Mountain coaches and fans voicing their displeasure at the non-call.
In the second, Kritzer escaped, and it was 1-0 for the Eagles going into the third. Feese escaped, and then scored a takedown and three-point nearfall as time expired for a 6-1 lead.
Barvitskie eked out a 1-0 decision over Midd-West junior Conner Heckman in a battle of state-ranked and returning state medalists. Barvitskie was fifth, and Heckman was seventh last year.
Barvitskie escaped to start the third period for the only point of the bout. Heckman got in on a single midway through the period, but Barvitskie defended it.
Biscoe rolled up an 8-1 lead through two periods against Line Mountain junior Lane Schadel with a takedown, a reversal and two sets of two-point nearfalls en route to an 8-2 decision.
Garcia continued his dominating season using an arm bar to pin Danville’s Caden Hagerman in 45 seconds.
Danville advanced six to the district tournament, led by 189-pound champion Connor Jones. The Ironman senior used a double-leg takedown in the opening period to down Bremigen.
In addition to Hageman, Danville’s Weston Whapham finished as a runner-up (at 152), and Gavin Hagerty (126) and Kyle Vanden Heuvel (132) finished third. Justin Kutcher took fourth at 285.
Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels had hoped to take more wrestlers to Williamsport, but was proud of the team’s effort, which included crowning three champions and two fourth-place finishers.
Winning gold for the Green Dragons were Jace Gessner at 106, senior Kaiden Wagner at 145 and freshman Chase Wenrich at 152.
‘‘There were some matches early on in the tournament that just didn’t go our way, but we responded well here in the finals,” Michaels said.
Gessner took Southern’s Fronk down off the whistle and worked an arm bar to pin the Tiger in 1:43.
“I didn’t want to tie up because we saw he kept throwing guys in his other matches and that’s what he tried to do, but I was able to take him down,” Gessner said.
Wagner won a battle with fellow senior Mason Leshock of Line Mountain, avenging a win by the Eagle last year in the district tournament.
Wagner set the tone early against Leshock.
“I definitely wanted to establish the pace early and get to my leg attack on my feet, and constantly score points, keep the pressure on. I wanted to make sure to keep a distance between us, and score more points,” he said.
Wenrich erased a 2-0 deficit to Danville’s Whapham, and pinned him with a cradle in 2:46.
Midd-West freshman Matt Smith won the 120-pound title with a 3-1 decision over Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert, while junior Conner Heckman (132) fell in the final to Barvitskie. Heckman won his 100th career match in the quarterfinals.
Mifflinburg’s returning fifth-place state medalist Emmanuel Ulrich pinned Milton’s Nathan Rauch in the final to give the Wildcats three champions. Brady Struble won the 113-pound title for Mifflinburg by 11-3 decision, and Troy Bingaman won at 160.
Line Mountain took five into the finals, but all finished second, including the heartbreaking loss by Kritzer.
Line Mountain coach Josh Phillips said that while he thought that Kritzer may have had the takedown: “You can’t let it come down to that; you have to score more points.”
Phillips said he didn’t think the decision affected Kritzer.
He also said that the goal will be the same next week, to move as many wrestlers as possible onto the regional tournament, and he has the talent to do that, with six advancing to next weekend.
District 4 Class 2A
South Section
At Shamokin
Key: Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Danville, Dan; Lewisburg, Lew; Line Mountain, LM; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Milton, Milt; Mount Carmel, MC; Shamokin, Sham; Southern Columbia, SC; Sugar Valley Charter, SV.
Team standings: 1. Southern Columbia, 167.5; 2. Danville, 114; 3. Line Mountain, 95.5; 4. Lewisburg, 90; 5. Mifflinburg, 83.6; 6. Mount Carmel, 80; 7. Midd-West, 64; 8. (tie) Shamokin, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 50.5; 10. Milton, 50; 11. Sugar Valley Charter, 25.
Preliminaries
132: Jeremy Page, Miff, pinned Connor McCaffery, Milt, 1:17; 160: Kaleb Henry, VT, dec. Keenan Hill, 10-9; 172: Wyatt Weaver, MW, pinned Chase Thomas, Sham, 0:58.
Quarterfinals
106: Jace Gessner, Lew, bye; Bradyn Schadel, LM, pinned Noah Heimbach, Milt, 0:25; Gaege Fronk, SC, maj. dec. Kaden Peters, MW, 13-5; Zander Billings, VT, bye.
113: Brady Struble, Miff, bye; Kris Kalbarchick, MC, pinned Caden Michaels, Lew, 1:03; Brady Moyer, VT, pinned Tyler Stokes, Milton, 1:57; Blake Sassaman, Dan, bye.
120: Nolan Baumert, LM, maj. dec. Edward Zuber, SC, 10-0; Quinton Bartlett, Lew, dec. Tyler Geiswite, Milt, 11-5; Wade Alleman, Sham, maj. dec. Eli Welliver, Dan, 12-0; Matthew Smith, MW, pinned Damien Klimas, MC, :27.
126: 1. Aiden Kritzer, LM, bye; Brady Wolkoski, MC, pinned Chase Long, Lew, 3:48; Brady Feese, SC, pinned Dylan Starr, Miff, 2:36; Gavin Haggerty, Dan, pinned Reese Alleman, Sham, 1:55.
132: Conner Heckman, MW, pinned Page, 0:09; Noah Moyer, VT, tech fall Gavin Hampton, SV, 17-1, 5:42; Kyle Vanden Heuvel, Dan, pinned Derek Gessner, Lew, 3:30; Mason Barvitskie, SC, pinned Max Bingaman, LM, 0:57.
138: Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Ben Miller, MC, 1:30; Chase Pensyl, Sham, tech. fall Isaiah Conaway, 15-0, 3:36; Lane Schadel, LM, tech all Quinn Keister, Milt, 15-0; Jacob Ray, Dan, pinned Brady Cromley, Lew, 5:39.
145: Kaiden Wagner, Lew, pinned Alex DeHart, Milt, 2:28; Jaymen Golden, SC, dec. Cameron Quick, SV, 10-7; Brian Long, Sham, pinned Zack Reed, MC, 4:49; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Nolan Coombe, Dan, 0:31.
152: Chase Wenrich, Lew, pinned Nathaniel Chyko, VT, 0:47; Louden Murphy, SC, pinned Aiden Keiser, Milt, 1:32; Kohen Shingara, LM, dec. Jay Yount, MW, 9-8; Weston Whapham, Dan, pinned Andrew Luskoskie, 2:56.
160: Troy Bingaman, Miff, pinned Henry, 1:36; Caden Wolfley, MW, dec. Derek Shedleski, Lew, 5-0; Alexander Hoffman, Milt, pinned Aaron Johnson, Dan, 4:05; Tyler Whary, Sham, pinned Maddox Reed, MC, 1:03.
172: Garrett Garcia, SC, pinned W. Weaver, MW, 0:18; Gavin Lasko, MC, pinned Cayden Weaver, SV, 5:59; Caden Haggerty, Dan, pinned Jonathan Melendez, Miff, 1:52; Cody Welliver, VT, pinned Hagen Persun, Lew, 2:29.
189: Jude Bremigen, SC, bye; Thomas Davitt, MC, pinned Trent Wenrich, Lew, 3:00; Colten Etters, SV, pinned Michael Keister, Miff, 3:59; Connor Jones, Dan, bye.
215: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Cale Bastian, Milt, 3-1; Kaelex Shuck, Miff, pinned Zander Walter, Lew, 3:42; Kyle Stahl, SV, pinned Jacob Gilbert, Dan, 1;32; Joseph Quinton, SC, pinned Bryce Hackenburg, MW, 2:19.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Miff, bye; Justin Kutcher, Dan, pinned Garrett Kitchen, Sham, 1:55; Ryan Weidner, MC, pinned Riley Temple, VT, 1:35; Nathan Rauch, Milt, bye.
Semifinals
106: J. Gessner pinned B. Schadel, 2:23; Fronk maj. dec. Billings, 13-5.
113: Struble pinned Kalbarchick, 1:43; Moyer pinned Sassaman, 2:54.
120: Baumert pinned Bartlett, 1:44; Smith dec. W. Alleman, 8-1.
126: Kritzer pinned Wolkoski, :55; Feese maj. dec. Haggerty, 9-0.
132: Heckman pinned Moyer, 3:22; Barvitskie pinned Vanden Heuvel, :49.
138: Biscoe tech. fall 17-0, 3:12; L. Schadel, pinned Ray, 1:55.
145: Wagner pinned Golden, 0:36; Leshock pinned Long, 3:26.
152: Wenrich dec. Murphy, 9-5; Whapham dec. Shingara, 9-4.
160: Bingaman pinned Wolfley, 5:59; Hoffman dec. Whary, 6-1.
172: Garcia pinned Lasko, 0:58; Hagerman pinned Welliver, 2:12.
189: Bremigen dec. Davitt, 7-2; Jones pinned Etters, 0:50.
215: Backes pinned Shuck, 0:56; Quinton pinned Stahl, 3:12.
285: Ulrich tech. fall Kutcher, 16-1, 1:58; Rauch pinned Weidner, 3:26
Consolation quarterfinals
120: Zuber pinned Geiswite, 4:37; Welliver dec. Klimas, 5-0; 126: Starr pinned R. Alleman, 2:51; 132: Hampton pinned Page, 1:47; Bingaman pinned D. Gessner, 1:59; 138: Conaway pinned Miller, 2:17; Cromley pinned Keister, 1:22; 145: Quick pinned DeHart, 1:51; Reed pinned Coombe, 1:33; 152: Keiser pinned Chyko, 0:23; Yount pinned Luskoskie, 2:55; 160: Shedleski pinned Henry, 0:54; Johnson pinned M. Reed, 0:42; 172: C. Weaver dec. W. Weaver, 6-1; Persun pinned Melendez, 3:32; 215: Bastian maj. dec. Walter, 13-1; Hackenburg pinned Gilbert, 0:42
Consolation semifinals
106: Billings dec. Heimbach, 7-3; B. Schadel pinned Peters, 0:52; 113: Sassaman pinned Michaels, 4:01; Kalbarchick maj. dec. Stokes, 10-1; 120: W. Alleman pinned Zuber, 2:33; Bartlett dec. Welliver, 3-2 TB1; 126: Haggerty tech. fall Long, 22-7, 4:03; Wolkoski maj. dec. Starr, 14-0; 132: Vanden Heuvel maj. dec. Hampton, 17-4; Moyer maj. dec. Bingaman, 12-2; 138: Conoway pinned Ray, 2:41; Pensyl dec. Cromley, 9-5; 145: B. Long pinned Quick, 1;47; Golden dec. Reed, 7-4; 152: Shingara pinned Keiser, 2:27; Murphy dec. Yount, 1-0; 160: Whary pinned Shedleski, 2:46; Wolfley pinned Johnson, 2:59; 172: Welliver dec. C. Weaver, 4-2; Lasko dec. Persun, 8-4; 189: T. Wenrich maj. dec. Etters, 18-10; Davitt pinned Keister, 0:28; 215: Bastian pinned Stahl, 1:14; Shuck pinned Hackenburg, 1:52; 285: Weidner dec. Kitchen, 5-1; Kutcher dec. Temple, 3-0.
Consolation finals
(Both advance to districts)
106: B. Schadel maj. dec. Billings, 8-0; 113: Sassaman maj. dec Kalbarchick, 11-1; 120: W. Alleman pinned Bartlett, 0:43; 126: Haggerty tech. fall Wolkoski, 16-1, 3:00; 132: Vanden Heuvel dec. Moyer, 12-8; 138: Pensyl dec. Conoway, 10-5; 145: Golden dec. Long, 7-4; 152: Murphy maj. dec. Shingara, 8-0; 160: Wolfley dec. Whary. 1-0; 172: Welliver dec. Lasko, 5-2; 189: Davitt dec. T. Wenrich, 7-3; 215: Bastian maj. dec. Shuck, 12-4; 285: Weidner dec. Kutcher, 1-0.
Championship finals
(Both advance to districts)
106: Gessner pinned Fronk, 1:43; 113: Struble dec. Moyer, 11-5; 120: Smith dec. Baumert, 3-1; 126: Feese dec. Kritzer, 6-1; 132: Barvitskie dec. Heckman, 1-0; 138: Biscoe dec. Schadel, 8-2; 145: Wagner maj. dec. Leshock, 10-0; 152: Wenrich pinned Whapham, 2:46; 160: Bingaman dec. Hoffman, 7-1; 172: Garcia pinned Hagerman, 0:45; 189: Jones dec. Bremigen, 2-0; 215: Backes dec. Quinton, 6-4; 285: Ulrich pinned Rauch, 3:34.