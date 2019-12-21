CATAWISSA — Grace Callahan hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to lift Southern Columbia to a 43-42 win over Hughesville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III girls basketball.
Callahan and Ava Novak each scored 10 points to lead the Tigers, who led by three entering the final quarter.
Jade Cordrey scored a game-high 26 points for the Spartans.
Southern Columbia 43,
Hughesville 42
Jade Cordrey 9 6-6 26, Alex Snyder 2 1-2 5, Olivia Strother 1 1-2 3, Cierra Getz 1 0-0 2, Grace Pysher 1 0-0 2, Lauren Henry 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 9-12 42.
3-point goals: Cordrey 2, Henry.
Did not score: Kayleigh Rooker, Maria Duff.
Southern Columbia 43
Grace Callahan 4 0-0 10, Ally Griscavage 4 0-3 8, Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2, Loren Gehret 1 4-7 6, Ava Novak 3 2-2 10, Rilyn Wisloski 3 1-4 7. Totals 16 7-16 43.
3-point goals: Callahan 2, Novak 2.
Did not score: Faith Callahan, Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 9 7 13 13 — 42
Southern Columbia 9 6 17 11 — 43
n Mifflinburg 45,
Central Mountain 37
MIFFLINBURG — Mara Shuck scored a team-high 14 points, and Angela Reamer and Ella Shuck each scored 10 points to lead Mifflinburg to the HAC-I win.
Central Mountain hit seven 3-pointers and five 2-pointers.
Mifflinburg 45,
Central Mountain 37
Baker 4 1-2 13, Fisher 1 0-0 3, Kopysciansky 1 0-0 3, McCann 5 5-9 16, Jones 1 0-1 2. Totals 12 6-12 37.
3-point goals: Baker 4, Fisher, Kopysciansky, McCann.
Did not score: Carter, Haines, Doyle.
Mifflinburg 45
Reamer 3 3-5 10, M. Shuck 5 4-10 14, Bomgardner 1 2-2 4, Catherman 2 1-4 5, E. Shuck 5 0-2 10, Erickson 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 12-25 45.
3-point goals: Reamer.
Did not score: C. Keister, Greb, J. Keister.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 3 16 7 11 — 37
Mifflinburg 11 9 12 13 — 45