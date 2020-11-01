BENTON — Southern Columbia needed only 42 seconds Saturday to advance to a District 4 Class A girls soccer semifinal.
Peyton Wisloski scored with an assist from Loren Gehret 42 seconds into double overtime to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 win over Benton in the quarterfinals.
The game started Wednesday, but was called due to darkness after the first overtime period and resumed Saturday.
Southern Columbia (10-9), the eighth seed, advances to play South Williamsport on Tuesday. It was the first loss of the season for No. 1 Benton (16-1).
Gehret scored and assisted on a goal by Karly Renn in the final 11:02 of the second half Wednesday to help the Tigers rally from a 2-0 deficit.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
Quarterfinal
Southern Columbia 3,
Benton 2, 2 OT
Second half
B-Brynn Hess, 59:26; B-Hess, 57:42; SC-Karly Renn (Loren Gehret), 68:58; SC-Gehret (PK), 75:42.
Second overtime
SC-Peyton Wisloski (Gehret), 95:42.
Shots: B, 13-12. Corners: B, 11-6. Saves: Southern Columbia 10 (Mackenzie Palacz); Benton 7 (Rhiannon Hess).
n Mifflinburg 3, Athens 2
ATHENS — Sarah Fritz scored a pair of second-half goals to help the Wildcats upset top-seeded Athens in a District 4 Class 3A semifinal.
Mifflinburg (10-6-1) trailed 2-1 at halftime. Fritz evened the score with an assist from Avery Metzger 18 minutes into the second half, and put the Wildcats ahead with an assist from Makalya Weber with 6:31 left.
Peyton Yocum gave the Wildcats the lead 14:15 into the game with an assist from Weber. Emma Roe had a goal and an assist in a span of 3:47 for Athens (9-3-1).
Mifflinburg, seeded fourth, advances to play third-seeded Selinsgrove in the district final.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
Semifinal
Mifflinburg 3, Athens 2
First half
M-Peyton Yocum (Makayla Weber), 14:15; A-Ally Thoman (Emma Roe), 26:00; A-Roe, 29:47.
Second half
M-Sarah Fritz (Avery Metzger), 58:10; M-Fritz (Weber), 73:29.
Shots: M, 17-8. Corners: M, 3-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield); Athens 14 (Abby Chapman).
n East Juniata 11,
Sullivan County 1
McALISTERVILLE — Leah Sankey scored four goals, Kierstyn Fogle had two goals and two assists, and the Tigers rolled in a District 4 Class A quarterfinal.
Amara Brubaker also scored a pair of goals, and Brianna Henry, Carlee Barrick and Marissa Coudriet each scored once for East Juniata (13-2).
The Tigers will face Northumberland Christian in a district semifinal Tuesday.
Henry scored with an assist from Fogle 7:15 into the game, and the Tigers put it away midway through the first half. Fogle’s first goal and Sankey’s first three goals came in a span of less than eight minutes to put East Juniata ahead 5-0 with 10 minutes left in the first half.