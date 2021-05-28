SHIPPENSBURG — There must be gold in that corn.
As he walked through a pouring rain across the turf of Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium on Friday afternoon, carrying three gold medals, junior Jake Rose said, “We got a team title with four kids from a cornfield.”
Southern Columbia only qualified four athletes to states but left all the other teams — some with many more competitors — in their gold dust. With five golds and a silver, the Tigers won the PIAA Class 2A team championship with 62 points. Runner-up Scranton Prep scored 26.
Under partly sunny skies earlier in the day, the stage was set when junior Rose and sophomore Braeden Wisloski took turns winning gold medals nearly back-to-back.
The two speedsters were not only focused on getting gold medals for themselves, but to help pave the way for Southern Columbia to win its first team track and field championship and third state title this year, behind the football and girls soccer teams.
Wisloski, after winning the 100-meter dash in 10.81 seconds, in his first appearance in a state meet, said, “It’s a great feeling coming out here on a great day like this, and I’m happy it didn’t rain.”
Wisloski was also grateful to see his dad — assistant coach Jamie — watching him at the finish line, and for his coaching throughout the season.
He added that he had his best start, and after trailing the second-place runner for about 50 meters, he was able to pull away.
Rose ran a 14.10 to win the 110 hurdles after advancing in his heat with a winning 14.30.
He got off to a slow start in the prelim because he said he was scared of a false start.
Noting that he grew two inches since his freshman year, Rose said he got stronger in his legs, his upper body and core, which helped him to power through the hurdles without as much pain.
Anyone who saw the finish of Rose’s 300 hurdles win would have to agree.
Trailing in third place as he approached the final hurdle, Rose burst through the middle of the two leaders and took the lead as he cleared the hurdle, then kicked for the win in 39.22.
“Charles Lavender (the runner-up from Richland) is a hell of an athlete,” Rose said, “He hit those last hurdles and I started chewing up on him, and he hit another one and I flew past him, flew past the kid in the outside lane (Ty Elliott, Punxsutawney) and took home the gold. That’s all I wanted.”
Rose said he was pleased with his late push.
“When I felt myself passing them, I felt like I had a smile on my face and when I ran past that finish line and I knew it was a good time,” he said. “That final kick really meant a lot. Passing both of those kids knocked the energy that I lost right back into me.”
Rose, Jake Davis, Gavin Garcia and Wisloski, who made up Southern Columbia’s entire state track contingent, are also teammates on the football team which won its state-record 12th PAA title in the fall.
“Winning football, soccer and track in one school year, that’s an accomplishment, especially for a 2A school,” said Rose.
Although the Tigers didn’t know it at the time, the first two wins by Rose and Wisloski, coupled with the 4x100 relay win (by Garcia, Rose, Davis and Wisloski) provided all the points Southern would need for the title.
“Since day one, were ranked first in the state and we knew what we had to do and we just had to execute, and we did,” Garcia said.
However, they were far from finished.
Garcia, who failed to qualify for the finals in the 100, made up for it with a third place in the 400, and Wisloski added a silver in the 200.
“I was definitely happy with what I got. After I came in ranked sixth, to finish third behind two kids that run under 49 is pretty good,” Garcia said.
Garcia said he was thrilled to add another team title to the school’s trophy case, but especially happy to be part of its first state track title.
“That means a lot, when you see some of the kids that came through this program, all these guys before us, all kinds of crazy athletes, and to be the first team to win a team track title is an awesome accomplishment and we’re going to go down in history,” Garcia said.
Davis said that the team was really focused on the 4x100.
“At practice, we were grinding off our handoffs and practicing our motions and we really got it down today,” he said.
Southern Columbia closed the meet with a silver in the 4x400 to end the meet.
Rose said Garcia’s final leg couldn’t have gone any better, even though he finished second.
“Gavin is a great 400 runner, but that kid (Colby Belczyk) ran a 48.9. What else can you do when you’ve got a kid like that, it’s hard to chase him down,” he said. “But we did everything we could.”
The team title was well in hand when those four got set for their silver medal-winning final race.
After getting their medals for the relay and the team title, the Tigers along with their family members and other supporters stood in a torrential downpour to record the momentous occasion on their cell phones, most of them oblivious to the weather conditions.
After all, all that rain should help the corn grow.