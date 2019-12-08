ALMEDIA — Southern Columbia knocked down four fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Loren Gehret hit 3-of-4 foul shots down the stretch as the Tigers held off Central Columba, 54-50, to claim the Central Columbia Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday night.
Ally Griscavage and Ava Novack each scored 13 points to lead Southern Columbia (2-0).
Southern Columbia 54,
Central Columbia 50
Southern Columbia (2-0) 54
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3; Grace Callahan 1 0-1 3; Ally Griscavage 5 3-4 13; Morgan Marks 2 0-0 5; Loren Gehret 3 3-4 10; Ava Novack 4 3-3 13; Rilyn Wisloski 3 1-2 7. Totals 19 10-14 54.
3-point goals: Novack 2, F. Callahan, G. Callahan, Marks, Gehret.
Did not score: Maddie Griscavage, Colby Bernhard.
Central Columbia (1-1) 50
Gracia Eckenrode 2 3-7; Alyssa Boyd 5 0-2 15; Ellie Rowe 3 0-0 8; Lauren Bull 4 1-2 9; Alison Groshek 4 2-3 11; Alyx Flick 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-13 50.
3-point goals: Boyd 5, Rowe 2.
Did not score: Lindsey Bull, Grace Klingerman, Emmie Rowe.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 15 11 5 23 – 54
Central Columbia 7 8 11 24 — 50
n Selinsgrove 54,
Wyalusing 31
ALMEDIA — Lexi Gabrielson scored 14 points and three other Seals scored eight points to give coach Ashley Kolak her first victory as Seals coach in the consolation game of the Central Columbia Tournament.
Emma Atwood, Lizzy Diehl and Cierra Adams all chipped in eight points for Selinsgrove.
Selinsgrove 54, Wyalusing 31
Wyalusing (0-2) 31
Brown 1 1-2 3; Putnam 3 0-2 6; Fassett 0 0-2 0; Bennett 6 0-0 14; Morton 0 1-3 1; Jayne 3 0-1 7. Totals 13 2-10 31.
3-point goals: Bennett 2, Jayne.
Did not score: none.
Selinsgrove (1-1) 54
Lexi Gabrielson 5 0-0 14; Emma Atwood 4 0-0 8; Maryrose Molina-Shuman 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Latsha 1 0-0 2; Avery Defazio 3 1-2 7; Lizzy Diehl 4 0-0 8; Kaitlin Shaffer 2 0-0 4; Cierra dams 3 2-4 8; Veronica Stanford 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 4-8 54.
3-point goals: Gabrielson 4.
Did not score: Lydia Geipel, Haylee Nava, Emily Davis.
Score by quarters
Wyalusing 12 2 13 4 — 31
Selinsgrove 18 7 17 12 — 54
n Mount Carmel 48,
Bloomsburg 37
MOUNT CARMEL — Lauren Shedleski and Dani Rae Renno each scored 18 points to lead the Red Tornadoes to the season-opening victory.
Mount Carmel 48,
Bloomsburg 37
Bloomsburg (0-1) 37
Olivia Hull 1 1-2 3; Ellen Hull 1 0-0 3; Kailey Zentner 2 1-3 5; Rylee Klinger 6 0-0 12; Kelsey Widom 3 0-1 6; Madeline Evans 3 2-4 8. Totals 16 4-10 37.
3-point goals: E. Hull.
Did not score: none.
Mount Carmel (1-0) 48
Lauren Ayres 0 1-2 1; Mia Chapman 1 0-0 2; Lauren Shedleski 6 4-5 18; Brooke Bernini 2 0-0 5; Dani Rae Renno 9 0-5 18; Alyssa Reisinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-14 48.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Bernini.
Did not score: Caroline Fletcher, Jenna Pizzoli, Rachel Witkoski.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 7 12 12 8 — 37
Mount Carmel 14 11 11 12 — 48
n Shamokin 49,
Line Mountain 19
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Dunn scored a game-high 19 points and the Indians limited the Eagles to just six second-half points.
Liberty Downs led Line Mountain with nine points.
Shamokin 49, Line Mountain 19
Line Mountain (0-2) 19
Sage Hoover 0 0-1 0; Sam Snyder 0 2-4 2; Sara Canepa 0 0-2 0; Kylie Klinger 0 1-2 1; Katelynn Michael 2 0-1 4; Kyleen Michael 0 0-1 0; Liberty Downs 4 1-1 9; Emily Gonsar 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 4-12 19.
3-point goals: Gonsar.
Did not score: Brianna Bendas, Kalina Pechart.
Shamokin (1-1) 49
Izzy Wagner 1 0-0 2; Emma Tomcavage 4 0-0 8; Emma Kramer 0 1-2 1; Chloe Yoder 0 1-4 1; Ariana Nolter 0 0-1 0; Kaitlyn Dunn 7 3-4 19; Sophie Rossnock 7 0-1 16; Emily Salina 0 0-2 0; Cassie Drumheiser 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 5-15 49.
3-point goals: Dunn 2, Rossnock 2.
Did not score: Peyton Puttman, Annie Hornberger.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 3 10 5 1 — 19
Shamokin 15 11 17 6 — 49
n East Juniata 46,
Southern Huntingdon 34
COCOLAMUS — Alyssa Robinson scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the second half to lead the Tigers.
East Juniata 46,
Southern Hutingdon 34
Southern Huntingdon (0-1) 34
Jenny Cantrell 5 3-3 13; Carlee Leidy 1 0-2 2; Majerle North 1 0-0 2; Olivia Wilson 5 1-3 11; Saige McClure 1 0-0 3; Callie Galock 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 4-8 34.
East Juniata (1-0) 46
Cypress Feltman 0 1-2 1; Amara Brubaker 0 0-1 0; Paris Feltman 3 1-2 7; Clarye Guyer 3 1-3 7; Thea Neimond 5 0-0 10; Isabel Naylor 0 1-2 1; Leah Sankey 0 2-2 2; Alyssa Robinson 8 1-2 18. Totals 19 7-14 46.
3-point goals: Robinson.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
S. Huntingdon 7 12 12 3 — 34
East Juniata 12 6 15 13 — 46