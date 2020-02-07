Southern Columbia raced out to a big lead and then pulled away from Brookville for a 47-18 win the PIAA Team Wrestling quarterfinals this afternoon.
The Tigers (19-2) will wrestle Chestnut Ridge in the semifinals at 8 tonight at Hershey's Giant Center. Southern beat Chestnut Ridge, 34-31, in last year's semifinal before losing to Reynolds in the final. Saucon Valley and Reynolds meet in tonight's other semifinal.
Southern got falls from Ian Yoder (132), Patrick Edmondson (138), Cade Linn (170) and Max Tillett (195). Southern raced out to a 22-0 lead, starting with a major decision by Gavin Garcia at 160. At 220, state champion Gaige Garcia bumped up from 195 and earned 7-2 win over fourth-ranked Nathan Taylor to make it 22-0.
Brookville cut the deficit to 22-18 before Kole Biscoe won a 1-0 decision at 126. Yoder and Edmondson followed by back-to-back falls to extend Southern's lead.
In its consolation match this morning, Line Mountain lost to District 4 rival Montoursville 35-29 and was eliminated.