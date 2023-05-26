SHIPPENSBURG — Down to a final throw that would dictate where he stood on the Class 2A javelin medal podium, Southern Columbia senior Tyler Arnold turned to the Tigers’ throwing guru, Tom Donlan, for some timely counsel leading up to what he hoped would be a memorable effort.
Arnold absorbed everything Donlan offered … and then he let his body do the talking.
One remarkable heave later — a throw accompanied by a guttural scream that told those in the vicinity how much the youngster put into his last-ditch effort — Arnold rocketed atop the leaderboard. Several anxious throws remained, but no one produced anything better.
So, following the 205-foot throw he authored on his final attempt, Arnold bounced back into Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium late Friday morning to accept the reward awaiting him after his satisfying success at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
“I went over to my coach, Mr. Donlan, and said, ‘What do I need to do to go from second to first?’” Arnold recalled. “He looked at me and said, ‘No one here has worked as hard as you have. No one’s done the things that you have. No one’s thrown as many throws as you have. You deserve to go out there and win it.’ In the back of my mind, I was still chasing that school record (198-7), so I can get two-for-one throw right now.
“It’s the last throw I have; I’m going to give it all I have.”
Not only was a gold medal draped around his powerful shoulders, but Arnold also was beaming after claiming Southern’s school record at 205-4. The only thing the talented Tiger bound for the University of Tennessee didn’t do was uncork a strain of “Rocky Top.”
Third after the preliminary round, Arnold hit a 189-8 on his fourth throw that kept him in that spot. One throw later (193-8), Arnold had moved into second behind Danville’s Bronson Krainak (197-10). A few minutes and a timely chat later, Arnold cut his event-winning throw loose.
And when Krainak couldn’t match or exceed Arnold’s effort, the latter had the gold medal he’d sought for quite some time.
“I’m pretty happy with my throws,” Krainak said. “What I really wanted was first, but there’s nothing to be ashamed about second.”
Even before Arnold and the rest of the javelin medal winners returned to the Stadium’s infield, Tennessee called to offer congratulations. Krainak and Central Columbia’s Lincoln Huber – the latter finished fourth – also commended their fellow District 4 competitor.
“We’re not only competing against one another at meets, but we’re also competing with each other at Javelin Factory, so it’s all good competition,” said Arnold, who will bring an end to his busy meet today by competing in the shot put.
Arnold didn’t have much time to soak up his javelin success, as he was scheduled to compete in the high jump a short time later. Arnold wound up clearing 6-2 on his second try at that height yet was unable to remain in the competition after bowing out at 6-4.
Regardless, he finished seventh and made another trek to the medal stand.
Arnold’s Southern teammates — Carter Madden, Danny Marzeski, Jaymen Golden and Kyle Christman — hpoe to mine gold today in the 4x100-meter relay. Already assured a medal, the Tigers were the seventh-fastest squad among the 4x100 competitors with a 43.59 that was nearly a half-second quicker than the 44.07 that quartet popped last weekend at the District 4 championship meet.
Krainak was one of two medal winners sporting Danville orange, as Rory Lieberman finished third in the 1,600 after running a career-best 4:15.65. Those two medals have the Ironmen sitting second in the team standings with 14 points, two more than Southern.
Jackson Clarke will run Danville’s medal count to four when he competes in the 100- and 200-meter finals. Clarke, who is running at states for the first time, was first in his heat (11.07) in the 100 — he slowed up while nearing the finish line — and claimed his 200 heat (21.72) as well.
“There’s a lot of good competition here,” said Clarke, a Princeton recruit. “I’m excited for the finals.”
Although Conemaugh Twp.’s Ethan Black is the top qualifier, Clarke didn’t expend all his energy in either of his events. So …
“I’ll try my best and see what happens,” Clarke added.
Christman was 19th in the 100 qualifying after posting an 11.32, while Mifflinburg’s Arnold Troup (11.38) wound up 26th.
Clarke and his teammates in the 4x100 relay weren’t as fortunate as they were unable to complete the race since an exchange issue between the third and fourth legs prevented Clarke from taking a shot at bringing the Ironmen from behind.
As for the 1,600, that played out similarly to the District 4 2A final as East Juniata’s Logan Strawser finished one spot ahead of Lieberman after clocking a career-best 4:13.95. Strawser, however, didn’t have enough left to overtake winner Thomas Smigo of Palisades (4:13.05). Strawser, Lieberman and Smigo will be in the field in today’s 3,200, all of them chasing gold.
Mifflinburg’s Collin Dreese was well back in the field after posting a 4:46.09.
“I was hoping for it,” Strawser of matching his district gold medal with one earned at states. “I tried to make somewhat the same move, too, but it just (didn’t work out) as I tied up in the last 100 (meters). It is what it is.
EJ’s Josef Book wound up 15th in the 110 hurdles after popping a 15.42, but the Tigers junior rebounded later by posting a career-best 39.32 that guaranteed him a medal following today’s final. Jake Brackbill was EJ’s third competitor, but his 121-6 in the discus left him out of the finals.
Midd-West’s Owen Solomon, Ben Hummel, Wyatt Nelson and Anden Aitkins were fourth in their heat of the 4x400 relay (3:29.22), but still nearly squeezed into today’s final after finishing ninth in qualifying. No. 8 Winchester Thurston landed the last spot with a 3:28.18. Mifflinburg’s Josh Reimer, Troup, Bryant Groff and Dreese (3:30.58) checked in at No. 16 in qualifying.
Warrior Run’s Alex Brown finished 22nd in the long jump after posting a 19-5¼.