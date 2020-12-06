Southern Columbia sophomore Loren Gehret was named all-state, and selected as a first-team Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II all-star by the HAC Girls Soccer Coaches Association.
Gehret was one of three players for the state champion Tigers who were selected as first-team all stars, joining senior teammate Karly Renn and junior Riley Reed.
Gehret scored 35 goals, including nine in the state playoffs.
Mount Carmel also had three players selected as HAC-II first-team all stars — seniors Talia Mazzatesta and Lauren Ayres, and junior Mia Chapman. Milton (juniors Janae Bergey and Leah Walter) and Warrior Run (seniors Amber Axtman and Kylee Brouse) both had two first-team selections.
In HAC-I, Shikellamy’s Mick Bilger was named Coach of the Year, and the Braves had four first-team all stars. Seniors Eryn Swanger and Emily Shultz, junior Wiley Egan and sophomore goalkeeper Cassi Ronk all earned first-team honors.
Selinsgrove, which reached the Class 3A state semifinals, had five first-team honorees. Four seniors were honored for the Seals — forward Lilian Poust, midfielder Jess Smith, defender Annalise Bond and goalkeeper Alivia Ravy. Also recognized for Selinsgrove was sophomore midfielder Ella Magee.
Lewisburg had three first-team selections — senior Ella Reish, junior Elena Malone and sophomore Sophie Kilbride. Midd-West (seniors Ariana Rich and Rylee Shawver) and Mifflinburg (junior Peyton Yocum and freshman Sarah Fritz) each put two players on the HAC-I first team.
Heartland Athletic Conference
Girls soccer all-stars
Division I
First team
Forwards: Sophie Kilbride, soph., Lewisburg; Ariana Rich, sr., Midd-West; Sarah Fritz, fr., Mifflinburg; Lilian Poust, sr., Selinsgrove; Sadie Komara, jr., Shamokin; Eryn Swanger, sr., Shikellamy.
Midfielders: Ella Reish, sr., Lewisburg; Rylee Shawver, sr., Midd-West; Peyton Yocum, jr., Mifflinburg; Ella Magee, soph., Selinsgrove; Jess Smith, sr., Selinsgrove; Wiley Egan, jr., Shikellamy.
Defenders: Elena Malone, jr., Lewisburg; Hannah Albert, sr., Montoursville; Annalise Bond, sr., Selinsgrove; Sarah Hoover, jr., Shamokin; Emily Shultz, sr., Shikellamy; Matayah Dietrick, jr., Williamsport.
Goalkeepers: Alivia Ravy, sr., Selinsgrove; Cassi Ronk, soph., Shikellamy.
Second team
Forwards: Devon Walker, soph., Jersey Shore; Rita Fisher, sr., Jersey Shore; Taryn Beers, sr., Lewisburg; Makenna Dietz, sr., Midd-West; Sydney Shatzer, sr., Selinsgrove; Kailee Helrich, jr., Williamsport.
Midfielders: Aubrey Sechrist, sr., Jersey Shore; Natalie Reeder, soph., Montoursville; Madison Waugh, jr., Shamokin; Sophia Feathers, soph., Shikellamy; Hannah Myers, sr., Williamsport; Mallory Pardoe, jr., Williamsport.
Defenders: Madison Maihle, sr., Jersey Shore; Ava Gemberling, sr., Midd-West; Ella Shuck, jr., Mifflinburg; Mackenzie Cohick, sr., Montoursville; Elizabeth Diehl, sr., Selinsgrove; Taylor Sees, jr., Shikellamy.
Goalkeepers: Elizabeth Fishel, sr., Jersey Shore; Adelia Engel, jr., Williamsport.
Honorable mention
Kylie Kirkendall, sr., Jersey Shore; Averi Maihle, soph., Jersey Shore; Chelsea Stanton, sr., Lewisburg; Mikayla Long, soph., Lewisburg; Bella Fave, sr., Midd-West; Emma Martin, soph., Midd-West; Kristi Benfield, jr., Mifflinburg; Makayla Lohr, sr., Mifflinburg; Peyton Bragalone, soph., Montoursville; Anna Baylor, fr., Montoursville; Alexys Gabrielson, sr., Selinsgrove; Katelynn Stover, sr., Selinsgrove; Olivia Haupt, sr., Shamokin; Emma Kramer, sr., Shamokin; Paige Fausey, soph., Shikellamy; Averi Dodge, jr., Shikellamy; Kendall Hennigan, jr., Williamsport; Violet Lindsay, sr., Williamsport.
Coach of the Year: Mick Bilger, Shikellamy.
Division II
First team
Forwards: Paige Temoke, sr., Bloomsburg; Ellie Rowe, sr., Central Columbia; Kayla Keefer, fr., Central Columbia; Janae Bergey, jr., Milton; Mia Chapman, jr., Mount Carmel; Loren Gehret, soph., Southern Columbia.
Midfielders: Kelsey Widom, sr., Bloomsburg; Alyx Flick, soph., Central Columbia; Cierra Getz, sr., Hughesville; Leah Walter, jr., Milton; Talia Mazzatesta, sr., Mount Carmel; Karly Renn, sr., Southern Columbia.
Defenders: Allie Lewis, sr., Bloomsburg; Lindsay Bull, soph., Central Columbia; Hailey Poust, soph., Hughesville; Lauren Ayres, sr., Mount Carmel; Riley Reed, jr., Southern Columbia; Amber Axtman, sr., Warrior Run.
Goalkeepers: Abbey Gerasimoff, sr., Bloomsburg; Kylee Brouse, sr., Warrior Run.
Second team
Forwards: Ava Billmeyer, fr., Bloomsburg; Chloe Hoffman, jr., Danville; Emma McGinley, sr., Hughesville; Makenzie Leitenberger, fr., Hughesville; Evelyn Cook, jr., Southern Columbia; Maggie Sheets, soph., Warrior Run.
Midfielders: Madeline Evans, soph., Bloomsburg; Kara Thompson, jr., Danville; Gillian Way, sr., Hughesville; Grace Baylor, jr., Loyalsock; Crystal Hamilton, sr., Milton; Leah Grow, jr., Warrior Run.
Defenders: Rilee McMahon, jr., Central Columbia; Kendall Thompson, sr., Danville; Grace Boos, sr., Loyalsock; Riley Murray, jr., Milton; Colby Bernhard, jr., Southern Columbia; Hannah Michael, sr., Warrior Run.
Goalkeepers: Caillie Fish, sr., Danville; Rylie French, jr., Loyalsock.
Honorable mention
Liz Seamans, jr., Bloomsburg; Lauren Boyer, jr., Bloomsburg; Alaina Humphrey, sr., Central Columbia; Maddie Whitesell, jr., Central Columbia; Olivia Outt, jr., Danville; Grace Everett, fr., Danville; Sophia Clark, fr., Hughesville; Kate Fortin, soph., Hughesville; Jocelyn Cruz, sr., Loyalsock; Lindsay Snyder, sr., Loyalsock; Mackenzie Lopez, fr., Milton; Camden Lloyd, jr., Milton; Gabby McGinley, soph., Mount Carmel; Rachel Witkoski, soph., Mount Carmel; Emma Genners, soph., Southern Columbia; Cassidy Savitski, jr., Southern Columbia; Lindsey Trapani, soph., Warrior Run; Maddy Ross, jr., Warrior Run.
Coach of the Year: Aaron Flook, Bloomsburg.
All-state selections: Temple, Rowe, Gehret.