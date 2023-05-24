Coming off her first-place finish in the 800 meters at the District 4 Class 2A meet last week, Southern Columbia’s Katie Moncavage is hoping her success can translate to the PIAA Track & Field Championships, which begin today at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Moncavage is the defending Class 2A state champion in the 800 after finishing less than a second ahead of Mountoursville’s Lily Saul last year. This season, Moncavage is favored to repeat after earning the top seed with a time of 2 minutes, 17.62 seconds. Lauren Bower of Notre Dame-Green Pond is seeded second at 2:17.88.
Moncavage won’t have a chance to defend her title until Saturday.
“I’m trying to just make sure that I get healthy for states,” Moncavage said after districts. “Just keep up with my schedule, and keep doing my own thing.”
Overall, Moncavage will run in four events for the Tigers. She is also running in the 1,600 and both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Moncavage is seeded third in the 1,600 while the Tigers’ 1600-meter quartet of Loren Gehret, Sophie Shadle, Peyton Wisloski and Moncavage is seeded sixth.
The Tigers’ 4x100 relay team is ranked eighth, while the 4x800 quartet checks in as the seventh seed.
Warrior Run’s 4x800 quartet is ranked second in the state at 2A. Central Cambria owns the top seed. The Defenders’ team of Sienna Dunkleberger, Raygan Lust, Sage Dunkleberger and Claire Dufrene topped Southern Columbia by almost 10 seconds in the district meet.
Warrior Run will also be well-represented in individual events at Shippensburg. Dufrene, a freshman, is close behind Moncavage in the 1,600 as the fourth seed. Moncavage and Dufrene took the top spots at the district meet last week.
Another Defender with a top-five ranking is pole vaulter Aurora Cieslukowski. She is the third seed, with only Adeline Woodward (Trinity) and Lilyana Carlson (Bermudian Springs) ranked ahead of her.
Competing in the pole vault for the first time last year, Cieslukowski placed 15th at states.
“It’s only my second year (at pole vault), so it’s nice to make some gains in the sport,” Cieslukowski said after winning the district title. “I love it. It’s nice to just know how to vault, and then it’s such a technical sport. I love it. It’s very fun.”
Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle is the top seed in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. Pyle is also fifth in the 100-meter hurdles. She won gold medals in both events at districts.
Milton is sending three athletes to Shippensburg, and all are ranked in the top seven. Delaware recruit Morgan Reiner is seeded second in the javelin, while Mackenzie Lopez is fifth. Evelyn Bliss (Union-AC Valley) is the only athlete seeded ahead of Reiner after hitting a mark of 155 feet, 9 inches in the District 9 meet.
“That was the goal,” Reiner said of she and Lopez competing at states. “That was the expectation for both of us to take that ride. To continue competing, get another week of practice in, and keep throwing for the distances and get to compete against the best in the state is awesome.”
Samantha Roarty will also represent the Black Panthers in the state meet after finishing as the runner-up to Moncavage in the 800. Roarty is seeded seventh.
In the Class 3A meet, Selinsgrove’s Carly Aument is ranked in the top 10 in two sprints. Aument is seeded eighth in the 200, and seventh in the 100. She won district gold in the 100, 200 and 400, but she’s only running the 100 and 200 at states.
Aument’s teammate, Abby Parise, is ranked 12th and 13th in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, respectively. Parise won gold in both events last weekend at districts.
Danville’s Sarah Sharp is ranked 17th in the 300 hurdles. Sharp will also race in the 4x800 relay with Bella Johns, Victoria Bartholomew and Hannah Bartholomew. Danville’s quartet finished in first place at districts and broke a district record set by Shikellamy in 2016. The Ironmen are seeded 16th in the state meet.
Even though there are 15 teams ranked ahead of them, Johns believes the team’s experience could be an advantage at the state level. Johns and Sharp are seniors, while the Bartholomew sisters are juniors.
“I think it definitely helps because Hannah, Victoria and I are experienced in the 800,” Johns said after she helped Danville win the 4x800 at districts. “Even though Sarah doesn’t primarily run the 800, her experience as a senior and just knowing how to race definitely helped us out against some of the younger teams and especially with how bad we wanted it.”