SUNBURY — Fully aware of how deep the field was in the league cross-country meet, Katie Moncavage was hoping to hang with the lead pack before making a charge in the closing stretch, and perhaps pulling out a memorable victory.
Yet the chase for gold late Saturday morning began unfolding much differently, however, as the Southern Columbia junior wound up being chased by everyone else.
Cracking just under 19 minutes on a layout softened by the storms that saturated the Susquehanna Valley earlier in the week, Moncavage claimed the top prize in the girls’ portion of the 45th annual Shikellamy Classic/Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Invitational.
In front for the final mile or so, while running beneath bright, sunny skies as a breeze kicked up at times and even sent the timing tent careening, Moncavage bested Bloomsburg’s Maizy Aikey by several seconds and crossed the Shikellamy Stadium finish line first in a time of 18:54.
Up next for Moncavage and almost everyone in the field is the District 4 championships on Oct. 27 at Bloomsburg University. Shikellamy and Williamsport, the only Class 3A programs in District 4, will join HAC playmate Central Mountain at the District 6 meet.
By the way, Moncavage is the reigning District 4 Class A champion.
“This win is amazing,” Moncavage said. “I’m really happy. It is a good confidence booster to see where I’m at with everyone — and hopefully (I can do well) at districts.”
Using the dike separating Shikellamy’s athletic facilities from Shamokin Creek, Moncavage just tried to use the incline to push her pace and the decline to move in front. As the race moved back to flatter ground, Moncavage was able to maintain and even expand her lead.
Once she hit the stadium track for the final 400 or so meters, Moncavage was in charge.
Moncavage’s time was the 10th-fastest recorded at the Shik/PHAC meet.
“I just had to use the track and push all the way to the end,” said Moncavage, who claimed the PIAA’s Class 2A 800-meter title last spring at Shippensburg University.
Defending Shik Classic/PHAC champion Shaela Kruskie of Selinsgrove, Shikellamy’s Bri Hennett, and Victoria Bartholomew of Danville wound up third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
“I just wanted to have a good race and feel good about how I ran, get top 10, and do really well,” Bartholomew said. “It was a really competitive situation.”
Moncavage finished third a year ago, nearly 22 seconds behind Kruskie.
“I knew a lot of girls were right with me and there were a lot of great runners here,” Moncavage said of the 5,000-meter test. “I just wanted to stick with the pack, and hopefully kick at the end.”
Danville claimed the team title with 48 points, while Lewisburg finished second (60) and Warrior Run (86) rounded out the top three.
“We had, if not the best race, definitely one of the best races of the season,” said Danville coach Jeff Brandt, referring to scoring runners Victoria Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Alivia Shen, Bella Johns and Lauren Benfer. “I was real pleased with how we performed, and we continue to get better, which is the main concern.”
SHIKELLAMY CLASSIC/PHAC INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Danville, 48; 2. Lewisburg, 60; 3. Warrior Run, 86; 4. Shikellamy, 120; 5. Hughesville, 124; 6. Central Columbia, 126; 7. Central Mountain, 185; 8. Milton, 196; 9. Williamsport, 241; 10. Montoursville, 262.
Order of finish: 1. Katie Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 18:54.0; 2. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 19:09.8; 3. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 19:15.8; 4. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 19:27.2; 5. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 19:33.4; 6. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 19:48.4; 7. Abbey Wolfe, Central Mountain, 20:02.6; 8. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 20:06.7; 9. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 20:12.5; 10. Jayden Mather, Milton, 20:14.2; 11. Alivia Shen, Danville, 20:27.5; 12. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 20:40.5; 13. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 20:46.6; 14. Maya Sak, Lewisburg, 20:49.4; 15. Vivian Draper, Hughesville, 20:57.5; 16. Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 20:57.8; 17. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 20:59.1; 18. Bella Johns, Danville, 20:59.5; 19. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 21:01.5; 20. Erin Prezioso, Central Columbia, 21:04.4; 21. Haley Conner, Southern Columbia, 21:07.0; 22. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 21:12.2; 23. Lauren Benfer, Danville, 21:13.8; 24. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 21:17.3; 25. Emily Rumberger, Shamokin, 21:20.7.