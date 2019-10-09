The Daily Item
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel played one of its best games of the season, but lost 3-2 in overtime to Southern Columbia, the defending Class A state champions.
Southern Columbia (10-1-3) got the tying goal from Morgan Marks with 2:03 to play in the second half. Maggie Morrison scored the game-winning goal — her second of the game — with 1:24 left in overtime.
Mia Chapman scored about 15 minutes into the game to give the Red Tornadoes the lead.
Southern Columbia 3, Mount Carmel 2, OT
First half
MC-Mia Chapman, 25:55.
Second half
SC-Maggie Morrison (penalty kick), 20:31; MC-Chapman, 14:49; SC-Morgan Marks, 2:03.
Overtime
SC-Morrison, 1:24.
Shots: SC, 20-14. Corners: SC, 11-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 10 (Rilyn Wisloski); Mount Carmel 14 (Gabby McGinley).
n Selinsgrove 3,
Central Mountain 1
MILL HALL — Sydney Shatzer and Jessica Smith teamed to create Selinsgrove’s two first-half goals, and Selinsgrove allowed just one shot in the HAC-I victory.
Selinsgrove 3, Central Mountain 1
First half
S-Sydney Shatzer (Jessica Smith), 15:00; S-Smith (Shatzer), 5:00; CM-Name unavailable, 2:00.
Second half
S-Taylor Stoltzfus (Ella Magee), 25:00.
Shots: S 10-1. Corners: S 5-0. Saves: Selinsgrove 0 (Alivia Ravy); Central Mountain 7.
JV score: Selinsgrove 3-1.
n Mifflinburg 1,
Montoursville 1
MONTOURSVILLE — Abby Zartman gave the Warriors a lead just 10 seconds into the HAC-I tie.
Emily Walls scored to even the score for the Wildcats with about 10 minutes left in the first half.
Mifflinburg 1, Montoursville 1
First half
Mont-Abby Zartman, 0:10; Miff-Emily Walls (Peyton Yocum, Cara Snook), 29:23.
Shots: Miff, 10-5. Corners: Miff, 6-1. Saves: Mifflinburg 4 (Kristi Benfield); Montoursville 9 (Avery Zales).
n Meadowbrook Chr. 5,
Grace Prep 0
STATE COLLEGE — Amelia Yordy scored a pair of goals, and the Lions put all five of their goals in the net in the first half in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Meadowbrook Christian 5, Grace Prep 0
First half
MC-Marissa Baker (Hanna Mensch), 33:52; MC-Jackie Stokes, 30:40; MC-Amelia Yordy, 18:07; MC-Yordy, 15:42; MC-Katie Steck, 0:35.
Shots: MC, 33-7. Corners: MC, 4-0. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 7 (Emily Toland); Grace Prep 24.