TROY — Southern Columbia knew what it had to do on Saturday afternoon in order to keep its season alive. The Tigers executed their game plan masterfully.
After a scoreless first quarter, the five-time defending PIAA Class 2A champions dominated the second quarter, building a four-scored lead on its way to a 48-12 win over No. 2 Troy.
Southern’s defense forced seven turnovers in the victory over the Trojans, who end the year 9-3.
The win sets up the Tigers (9-3) in a district final rematch with unbeaten and top-seeded Mount Carmel next week.
“When you look at what Troy was able to do this year, they have been a very good football team. It’s a blue-collar team with a good front on both sides of the ball with an aggressive style," Southern coach Jim Roth said. "For us to come in and execute on both sides of the ball on the line is huge at this point in the season."
After returning from a six-week elbow injury last week and scoring on a long touchdown run on the first play of the game, Tiger senior Wes Barnes returned on defense. The captain made an impact on both sides of the ball, rushing for a game-high 136 yards and three touchdowns while also returning an interception for a fourth score. He also had a fourth down stop to end a Trojan drive in the first quarter.
“I came back to play with my guys for this one last ride. When I came back from the injury, I wanted to go back to playing both ways to try and make an impact in whatever way that I can,” said Barnes.
After Braeden Wisloski scored the opening touchdown on an 8-yard run less than a minute into the second quarter, Barnes scored just 26 seconds later off a turnover.
Isaac Carter, who has been the team’s kicker for three seasons, got the opportunity to play on the defensive line last week and the junior soccer player has looked like a natural after switching from the pitch to the gridiron. On the first defensive play after Wisloski’s score, Carter recovered a fumble setting up the 29-yard jaunt by Barnes.
“At defensive end, I am getting more comfortable coming off the ball. They ran that option formation as they try to read what the defense gives them. I was glad to be in the right place at the right time to recover the fumble,” Carter said.
Carter also recovered a fumble in the third quarter which led to a TD run by Wisloski to put the game into the mercy rule at 41-0.
The lone negative for the Tigers was a brawl that started with a late hit by a Troy defensive back, and two-way starter Louden Murphy retaliated. The officials threw both Murphy and Justice Chimics, who had a late hit on Wisloski, out of the game. Murphy, who rotates at halfback with Carter Madden who was injured early on in the game, will now be out for the District 4 final at Mount Carmel Area. The Tigers will also need to fill in his void at safety.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Troy Fairgrounds
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 48, TROY 12.
Southern (9-3);0;27;14;7-48
TROY (9-3);0;0;6;6-12
;SC;T
First Downs;13;9
Rushes-yds;39-271;34-153
Passing yds;18;127
Total yds;289;280
Com-Att-Int;2-6-1;7-11-3
Penalties;9-70;6-46
Fumbles-lost;1-1;4-4
Second Quarter
S-Braeden Wisloski 8 run (Isaac Carter kick), 11:05.
S-Wes Barnes 29 run (Carter kick), 10:39.
S-Barnes 6 run (Carter kick), 1:31.
S-Barnes 5 run (kick blocked), 0:12.
Third Quarter
S-Barnes 26 interception return (Carter kick), 11:02.
S-Wisloski 4 run (Carter kick), 9:38.
T-Clayton Smith 67 run (two-point failed), 9:09.
Fourth Quarter
S-Ryan Kerstetter 58 interception return (Carter kick), 6:49.
T-Lincoln Chimics 33 pass from Joseph Frye (kick blocked), 3:14.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern: Barnes 12-136, 3 TDs; Wisloski 14-96, 2 TDs; Louden Murphy 4-17; Tyler Arnold 1-7; Anthony Martino 1-7; Jack Beirmaas 1-5; Blake Wise 1-4; CJ Swank-Dworchak 2-3; Brayden Andrews 2-2; Brady Arnold 1-(-6). Troy: Clayton Smith 16-92, TD; Evan Woodward 9-27; Kael Millard 3-11; Jackson Taylor 2-7; Noah Ellis 1-6; Mason Woodward 1-4; Jack Burbage 1-4; Brendan Gilliland 1-2.
PASSING — Southern: Blake Wise 2-5-0, 18 yds; Tyler Arnold 0-1-1. Troy: Evan Woodward 3-5-2, 64 yds; Joseph Frye 4-5-0, 63 yds, TD; Mason Smith 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Southern: Kyle Christman 1-13; Wes Barnes 1-5. Troy: Lincoln Chimics 4-88, TD; Jackson Taylor 1-22; Brendan Gilliland 1-7; Cam Harwick 1-10.