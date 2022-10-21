ELYSBURG — You need no further proof of how weird Friday's Southern Columbia-Wyoming Area game was other than the fact that at halftime, Southern halfback Louden Murphy had one carry for 120 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
The Tigers were explosive all night — rolling up more than 400 yards and 55 points on just 27 offensive plays — as they pulled away from Wyoming Area for a 55-28 victory at Tiger Stadium.
Senior Braeden Wisloski made critical plays on both sides of the ball and the Tigers (6-3) ripped off huge chunk plays in the ground game, settling the game down after a wild start.
"It was a Big 12 Conference game," Southern coach Jim Roth said. "I'm looking at it like if they don't give us the ball three times it could have been a 55-46 kind of score."
The two teams combined for three touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game and the Tigers had 27 points by the end of the first quarter despite snapping the ball seven times on offense.
Southern's defense jumpstarted the outburst when Jake Toczylousky jumped a route on the third play, returning it 26 yards for a score 95 seconds into the game. On the next play from scrimmage, Wyoming Area workhorse Aaron Crossley burst up the middle for 80 yards to tie the game at 7-7. Two plays later Murphy went 64 yards for a TD, making it 14-7 with 9:12 still to play in the opening quarter.
The Warriors (5-4) then pounded Crossley six times on the next drive — he finished with 309 yards on 35 carries, his third consecutive 300-yard rushing effort. Crossley capped the drive with a 24-yard halfback pass to give Wyoming Area its only lead.
It took Southern three plays to regain the lead as Carter Madden sprinted 43 yards for a score. The Tigers took advantage of another short field when Tyler Arnold stripped the quarterback and recovered the fumble. Two plays later, Jack Biermaas scored from a yard out.
Things got even odder in the second quarter when the Tigers snapped the ball six times and scored two more TDs.
Wisloski made a big hit on Wyoming Area quarterback Michael Crane and stripped the ball at the one-yard line to halt a Wyoming Area drive. On the very next play, Wisloski, a state sprint champion, cut inside the containment and bolted 98 yards for the touchdown.
"The turnovers helped," said Roth. "Maybe that's a good omen for us. This is one of the worst years we've had forcing turnovers. Some years, we've been plus-20. We might be minus in turnovers."
After forcing a punt, Wisloski dodged his way for about 10 yards before a couple of Wyoming Area defenders tied up his legs. As he hopped around trying to break free, Murphy approached from his right. Wisloski pitched to Murphy, who took it 56 yards for the score to make it 41-14 at the break.
"Braeden, the wheels were spinning in his head tonight," Roth said. "The strip at the goalline and then the pitch. You don't coach pitching the ball. The one to Louden looked like it was scripted."
Wisloski scored his second TD on the fourth play of the second half and Blake Wise threw a TD to Kyle Christman in the fourth quarter, capping a half controlled by Wyoming Area's run game.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 55, WYOMING AREA 28
Wyoming Area (5-4);14;0;7;7—28
Southern Col. (6-3)27;14;7;7—55
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Jake Toczylousky 26 interception (Isaac Carter kick), 10:25
WA-Aaron Crossley 80 run (Liam Burke kick) 10:12
SC-Louden Murphy 64 run (run failed), 9:12
WA-Garret Posseschi 24 pass from Crossley (Burke kick), 3:55
SC-Carter Madden 43 run (Wisloski run), 2:34
SC-Jack Biermaas 1 run (kick blocked), :25.7
Second quarter
SC-Braeden Wisloski 98 run (Ryan kerstetter catch), 8:50
SC-Murphy 56 run (kick blocked), 6:16
Third quarter
SC-Wisloski 31 run (Carter kick), 9:45
SC-Posseschi 17 pass from Michael Crane (Burke kick), 2:43
Fourth quarter
SC-Kyle Christman 8 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick), 11:15
WA-Crossley 5 run (Burke kick), 4:06
TEAM STATISTICS
;WA;SC
First downs;21;11
Rushes-net yards;60-398;22-392
Passing yards;47;19
Passing;3-5-2;2-5-0
Fumbles-lost;5-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-15;4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wyoming Area: Crossley 35-309, 2 TDs; Crane, 19-104; John Mruk, 2-5; team, 4-(-20). Southern Columbia: Wisloski, 6-151, 2 TDs; Carter Madden, 2-58, TD; Biermaas, 6-34, TD; Murphy, 3-131, 2 TDs; Tyler Arnold 1-12; CJ Swank-Dworchak, 2-8; team, 2-(-2).
PASSING — Wyoming Area: Crane 2-4-2, 23 yards, TD; Crossley 1-1-0, 24 yards, TD. Southern Columbia: Wise 2-5-0, 19 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Wyoming Area: Posseschi 2-41, TD; Mruk 1-6. Southern Columbia: Christman 2-19, TD