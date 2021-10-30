SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 5, MUNCY 1
DANVILLE — Southern Columbia senior captain Evelyn Cook lead with two goals in the Tigers' win over Muncy. Loren Gehret had one goal and one assist in the game as well.
Southern Columbia will face Mount Carmel in the District IV Class A semifinals. Both teams squared off during the regular season back on September 20th as the Red Tornadoes defeated the Tigers 3-2.
First half
SC-Loren Gehret, 5:00; SC-Evelyn Cook (Gehret), 20:00.
Second half
SC-Cassidy Savitski, 55:00; SC-Emma Genners, 57:00; SC-Cook, 67:00; M-Mia Edkin (Emilie Nagel), 78:00.
Shots: SC 17-3. Corners: SC 11-1. Saves: Muncy 12 (Sarah Dgien); Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Papacz).