CATAWISSA — At times this season things looked bleak for the Southern Columbia girls soccer team.
The Tigers lost two of their first three games, and after dropping to .500 after a loss to Midd-West on Sept. 26 they did not have a winning record again in the regular season.
“The regular season was a little rough,” junior Riley Reed said. “We never gave up or anything, but tactically we weren’t at our best. Some of the games put a mental strain on us, (and) a physical strain.”
Southern Columbia’s schedule was transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the Tigers to play only Heartland Athletic Conference programs.
“It was a really bumpy regular season,” coach Derek Stine said. “The first thing right off the bat with the COVID, we had games scheduled with teams from out of the area. We wanted to do that. The girls like playing somebody new.
“When that all got changed around, our schedule went from being brutal to 10 times more brutal.”
The low point of the season was an 11-2 home loss to Central Columbia on Oct. 17.
“The girls were battle-tested,” Stine said. “We played some really tough games. The game against Central, I never expected us to lose a game like that — not that bad. Take nothing away from Central because they had a really nice team this year.”
That loss dropped the Tigers to 7-9 with two regular-season games to play. During those first 16 games, Southern Columbia lost twice to Central Columbia (a District 4 Class 2A semifinalist), Montoursville (a District 4 Class 2A finalist) and Midd-West (a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinalist). Southern Columbia also had a loss to Lewisburg, which reached the District 4 Class 2A semifinals.
“There was no question that the schedule we played prepared us for the playoffs,” Stine said.
“That contributed to the roster-coaster ride, no question about that. Those were good teams to play. I think in the end, it was to our benefit.”
The Tigers beat Lewisburg, then topped Shamokin to close the regular season at 9-9, and earn the eighth and final spot in the District 4 Class A playoffs.
“Although our season was so difficult, I do think it was very valuable,” Reed said. “It made us a better team. Working hard from the losses that we had made us mentally stronger.
“We knew we just had to make the playoffs, and it would be a new season for us. We fought for that eighth seed. We worked really hard to get there.”
Earning the eighth seed resulted in a trip to undefeated Benton to open the playoffs. Southern Columbia battled to a 2-2 tie when the game was called due to darkness before the second overtime period began. On the second day of the district quarterfinal, Southern Columbia needed less than a minute to grab the win.
“Winning those games at the end of the season really gave us a lot of confidence,” Reed said.
“Our coaches — even throughout the regular season — always said how much they believed in us; we just needed to play like that,” senior Karly Renn said. “I think the biggest obstacle was believing in ourselves. When we beat Benton, we really started to believe.”
The Tigers followed with a 2-0 win over South Williamsport, and then topped East Juniata in the District 4 Class A championship game.
Southern Columbia’s district opponents had a combined record of 43-5 when the Tigers beat them.
“We just really played with our heart,” Renn said. “Lately we’ve played with a really strong mentality. We’ve been playing our hearts out and giving it our all.”
The Tigers (12-9) open the state playoffs tonight when they host Moravian Academy at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Southern Columbia defeated Moravian Academy 5-0 in the state first round in 2018, which was the Tigers’ first step on the road to a state title.
“It was a roller-coaster of a regular season, but we’re trying to keep it rock solid for the postseason,” Renn said.
“We just have to keep up what we’re doing,” Reed added. “There’s just two games in between, and we’re going to the end.”
Selinsgrove’s girls also open the state playoffs today, traveling to Berwick for a 2 p.m. kickoff against the Bulldogs in a Class 3A quarterfinal.