CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wrestling season ended on a positive note for Lycoming’s Gable Crebs and Connor Fulmer on Saturday afternoon. Both of them placed seventh at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.
Fulmer, a Southern Columbia graduate, had to work up a sweat, but made short work of Hank Behaeghel of Johns Hopkins at heavyweight, recording a pin in 2 minutes, 32 seconds.
Gable Crebs, on the other hand, only had to walk out to the center of the mat and have his hand raised as he beat Ithaca’s Jordan Wallace by medical forfeit at 197 pounds.
“The coaches just said, ‘Focus on the next match; focus on the next match,” said Fulmer, a junior from Elysburg, “so obviously both of us losing that first match (Saturday) hurt a little bit, but he came back with a forfeit for seventh. I came back and got that quick pin, so it feels good leaving this place with a winning record and finishing off with bonus-point wins for both of us.”
They credit each other for making the other one better.
“It’s always good having someone that can push you, and I feel that Gable and I do a great job of that in the (wrestling) room,” Fulmer said. “If one of us is having a bad day, the other is trying to pick him up, still trying to get the most they can out of them. When you get guys like that, it’s a lot easier for everyone else to try to buy into the culture.”
Fulmer came back after being pinned in 1:23 by Kaleb Reeves of Coe College, which is just a few blocks from the Alliant Energy Powerhouse. Crebs lost 3-1 to Camden Farrow of York in the consolation quarterfinals. Reeves finished third at heavyweight, and Farrow was fourth at 197.
Crebs, a sophomore, said the seventh-place finishes raised the aspirations for both wrestlers.
“We’re both going to look to climb higher on the podium in coming years,” he said. “It puts a little bit of a target on both of our backs, and I think we’re going to try to live up to that and perform to expectations.”
They’re hoping that attitude carries over to the rest of their teammates so they can bring even more to next year’s nationals.
“I think it’s going to help give some guys on the team confidence,” Crebs said.
While the tournament ended on a positive note, it started on a down note as both Fulmer and Crebs both lost their opening match
So they regrouped, refocused and got re-energized with consolation first-round round matches before adding wins in the All-America round Friday night.
“It’s awesome,” Fulmer said. “We’re training partners in the room back home, so the entire year we had each other’s backs, just pushing each other, so I thought that the fact we made it out here together was pretty special, and the fact we’re having the same amount of success is pretty cool.”
For all their similarities, Fulmer and Crebs won their second-round consolation matches in much different fashion.
Fulmer refused to give in when things looked bleak, and pulled out a 6-4 win against third-seeded Liridon Leka of Johnson & Wales in the overtime sudden-victory period at heavyweight. Crebs made it look easy by pouncing on Travis Arata of Roger Williams for a quick takedown and then needed just 3:41 to record a pin.
Fulmer lost his first match 4-0 to Thomas Marretta of The College of New Jersey, but came back to beat Brayen Reyes of Millikin 8-1.
In the second-round consolation match, he found himself in desperation mode when Leka scored a takedown late in the third period for a 4-2 lead. Fulmer escaped to make it 4-3, but with only about 15 seconds remaining, his chances looked bleak. But he pursued Leak, applying enough pressure that Leka received a stall warning and a penalty point for stalling that forced the match into overtime.
Once in the two-minute sudden-victory session, Fulmer had to fight off a couple of shots by Leka, then finally turned one of them into a scramble in which he scored the winning takedown.
“That was just thanks to my coaches,” Fulmer said. “They’ve stressed the entire year to keep wrestling. Sometimes it’s hard when you give up that late reversal and you’re down one point with 20 seconds left, and it’s easy enough just to quit. I had my coaches in the corner just telling me to keep wrestling, and this time it really paid off for me.”
Crebs bounced back from a first-round loss to Wabash’s Jack Heldt by pinning seventh-seeded Quinn Haddad of The College of New Jersey in 1:05 before pinning Arata.
“I struggle with nerves a lot and psyche myself out,” Crebs said. “I was able to get that pin in my first wrestleback, and it gave me some confidence. Then in the second one, the kid took a bad shot and I was able to capitalize, get the cradle and pin him.”