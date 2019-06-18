H.S. football: Southern Columbia has history on its side

Southern Columbia’s Julian Fleming, top, and Cal Haladay tackle Mount Carmel’s Avery Demko during Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A championship game at Southern Columbia High School.

 Justin Engle/The Daily Item

Southern Columbia rising senior linebacker Cal Haladay announced on Twitter that he will be attending Michigan State University to play football for the Spartans.

Haladay is three-year starter and three-year all-state selection for the Tigers. Haladay had a team-high 131 tackles last season for a Southern Columbia team that has won the last two PIAA Class 2A football titles.

Through three seasons, Haladay has 391 career tackles, including a school-record 151 in his freshman season.

He is the second Tiger to verbally commit to a Big Ten school, joining wide receiver/safety Julian Fleming, who committed to Ohio State last month.

 

