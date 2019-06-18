Southern Columbia rising senior linebacker Cal Haladay announced on Twitter that he will be attending Michigan State University to play football for the Spartans.
Haladay is three-year starter and three-year all-state selection for the Tigers. Haladay had a team-high 131 tackles last season for a Southern Columbia team that has won the last two PIAA Class 2A football titles.
Through three seasons, Haladay has 391 career tackles, including a school-record 151 in his freshman season.
He is the second Tiger to verbally commit to a Big Ten school, joining wide receiver/safety Julian Fleming, who committed to Ohio State last month.