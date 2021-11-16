DANVILLE — A no-doubt handball in the box proved costly in the first half for South Williamsport on Tuesday night at Danville High School.
It gave Southern Columbia all-stater Loren Gehret an unchecked look at the goal.
Gehret converted for a goal, Myranda Malacuskey added an insurance goal in the second half, and Mackenzie Palcz stopped five shots as Southern Columbia beat South Williamsport, 2-0, in the PIAA Class A semifinal — a rematch of the District 4 championship game also won by the Tigers.
It’s amazing, especially going back-to-back,” Palacz said. “We played South Williamsport less than 10 days ago. It was a similar game. We worked hard and we weathered the storm. We were just ready to go.”
Southern Columbia will face Greensburg Central Catholic, a 2-1 winner Steel Valley, at 11 a.m. Saturday at HersheyPark Stadium for the state championship. The two team met in last year's state title game as well, a 2-1 win for the Tigers.
The Mounties end their season at 20-3, with two of those losses coming to Southern Columbia in the district final and state semifinals.
“Last year was a different year,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “It was brutal this year. It really has been with the teams we’ve played. We had to work through it.”
The Tigers put two high shots on the net that nearly broke through in the first half. A high ball produced a rebound nobody was prepared for.
After Laila Shams stopped the shot, she failed to control the ball, leading to a rebound chance. No player was in the area as the keeper fell on the ball to cover up a chance.
The pressure continued throughout the half as Gehret made the most out of each corner attempt.
“Once we get a corner kick it’s like a calming thing for us, I guess you could say,” Gehret said. “I really like taking corner kicks.”
The Tigers posted seven corners in the opening 40 minutes, but it was the handball that proved to be the difference.
“We’ve been going over PKs at practice at the end,” Gehret said. “We take time at the end of practice to calm down and take PKs. I thought if I just moved my body the right way and faked one side it would make the goalie second guess.”
Malacusky insurance goal came from an assist from Colby Bernhard with 16:04 left in the game.
The Tigers finished with nine corners and nine shots on goal in a dominant offensive performance.
South Williamsport opted to attack with long passes down the wings to create crossing chances into the box. It pressured Southern Columbia early as the midfield struggled to adjust.
Once the defensive plan was adjusted with Tillett backing off and leading the way, Southern Columbia started to create more chances offensively.
“They do a fantastic job for us,” Stine said. “Between all four of them they’ve done a fantastic job for us.”
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
at Danville H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 1
First half
SCA-Loren Gehret (penalty kick), 22:45.
Second half
SCA-Myranda Malacuskey (Colby Berhard), 63:56.
Shots: SCA, 15-9; Shots on goals: SCA, 7-4. Corners: SCA, 9-8. Saves: South Williamsport 5 (Laila Shams); SCA 4 (Mackenzie Palacz). Fouls: SCA 7, SW 6. Cards: SW: Piper Minier, yellow, 47:22 SCA: none.