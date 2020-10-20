LEWISBURG — The push for the District 4 playoffs has started for Southern Columbia.
The Tigers bounced back from a devastating nine-goal loss to defeat Lewisburg 5-1 Monday afternoon on the Green Dragons’ home pitch.
Southern Columbia’s attack was backed by three goals from sophomore standout Loren Gehret. She tallied the first goal of the game with a long shot from distance. Her final effort came from a different angle but a similar distance to cap an outstanding day.
“When I get my first goal, it brings in a lot of confidence for me,” Gehret said. “When I get my first goal, the team knows where to play it. They know I’m on for the night. My teammates giving me a ball to the right spot really helps.”
Karly Renn recorded an assist on Gehret’s second goal. It opened the scoring in the second half, and put Southern Columbia in control to finish for a much-needed win.
Southern Columbia (8-9) dropped an 11-2 decision to rival Central Columbia on Saturday night. The loss put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. It also stunned the young team as it was the worse loss of the season.
“This was the team we wanted,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “They played well tonight. We challenged them. We told them they had to step up, and be the team they were capable of being.”
Southern Columbia started the game slow as Lewisburg posted two shots on goal and a corner in the first ten minutes.
The Green Dragons found success on the wing as Sophie Kilbride used her speed to push the ball up the field, and set up crosses into the box. She scored the lone goal of the match for the Green Dragons (9-5-1) when she sent a long ball in over the keeper’s head.
Lewisburg’s goal came with 17 minutes left in the match.
It did little to slow Southern Columbia. Sophie Shadle scored, and Gehret tallied her third goal of the match to cap the scoring.
“When I play teams, they try to take away my dominate foot,” Gehret said. “When they leave that quick gap for me, and I see the goa; I just try to hit it as quick as I can. Even if I don’t know if it’s going to go in, I just hit it. Once I see that opening, it’s a better chance than not taking it and losing the ball”
Maddie Glasgow scored a goal off a corner kick to give Southern Columbia 3-0 lead in the middle of the second half. She collected the ball and tapped it past the keeper.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 5, LEWISBURG 1
First half
SCA-Loren Gehrent (unassisted), 26:04.
Second half
SCA-Gehret (Karly Renn), 37:19; SCA-Maddie Glasgow (unassisted), 19:54; Lew-Sophie Kilbride (unassisted), 17:00; SCA-Sophie Shadle (unassisted), 6:01; SCA-Gehret (unassisted), 3:04.
Shots: SCA, 14-12. Corners: Lew, 5-4. Saves: Lewisburg 6 (Lauren Gross); Southern Columbia 6 (Mackenzie Palacz); Fouls, SCA 10, Lew 6.