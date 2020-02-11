Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.