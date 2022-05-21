WILLIAMSPORT — Even though Southern Columbia produced another undefeated dual meet season and won the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III championship, a repeat as the District 4 Class 2A champion seemed in doubt.
Many of the outstanding athletes who led the way to last year’s district and the school’s first-ever state team title, had moved on, and a key component was battling a season-long hamstring injury.
However, with senior Jake Rose scoring 40 points by himself, junior Braeden Wisloski bouncing back to anchor the winning 4x100-meter relay, and many other Tigers scoring points, Southern edged Milton 86-82 to take the team title.
Tyler Arnold also helped by winning the high jump in a jump-off at 6-foot-3.
Southern coach Tom Donlan said: “It was nice. It was great to see the contributions going on there.’
“We got points where we didn’t expect them; it just went well.’’
In addition, Mount Carmel sophomore Xavier Diaz (100) and East Junita senior Logan Strawser (3,200) left Williamsport High School’s scorching STA Stadium with gold medals.
Diaz won the 100 in 11.15, took second in the 200 in 22.46 and ran anchor on the third-place 4x100.
Strawser repeated his gold in the 3,200 in 9:31.80.
Rose had another outstanding day as he heads to his final PIAA championships meet in the long jump — which he won Thursday — the 110 and 300 hurdles and the 4x100.
In his first race of the day, he set a meet record with is career-best 40 seconds flat in the 110 hurdles.
“In 11th grade I ran a 14.09, and I had in my head I had to get it and not look like I got slower over the years, so I went out to beat it," Rose said. "Hope it can stand for a few years.’’
In the 300 hurdles, he said, “I came out a little too strong, and I stutter-stepped in the last home stretch, but I kicked it in and got the win."
He said he was pleased with the performance of the 4x100, and is excited for another trip to Shippensburg.
“We’re doing really good, but we’ve gotta touch some stuff up and make sure Braeden’s healthy," Rose said. "We’ll be strong and better than ever and hopefully take a gold medal.’’
The talent-laded 4x100 team of Ashton Helwig, Rose and Alex Morrison did their usual outstanding jobs and this time, Wisloski closed the deal.
“Thank goodness we got it together and got over the line there,” coach Donlan said. “Ashton doing a great job leading off, Jake doing like he always does just hammering that backstretch, and Alex did an awesome job and then Braeden got through today. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Wisloski said: “It feels great for my team, glad to do it again."
He said the mental part has been tough, after false starting in the 100 on Thursday, "but I just had to shake it off.’’
He said getting the baton almost at the same time as other runner: “I knew I had to come out explosive and I did. I’m super excited. It felt good.’
Arnold jumped 6-3 in a tiebreaker against Hunter Gmiter, of Northwest.
”I needed to win it I had to make this jump and I put everything I had in it and all the training into, and I thought, 'This is mine,'" Arnold said.
Gmiter went first and missed, and Arnold hit the 6-3 on his first attempt.
“I wasn’t nervous because I knew I had it in me to win," Arnold said.
Diaz, a sophomore transfer from a charter school in Catasauqua, said this was the first year he participated in any sport.
He said the coaches saw that he was “pretty fast” and asked him to come out.
Strawser, who pulled away and won the 3,200 in 9:31.80, said: “I was looking to make a move with about three to four laps to go.
“I was just going for a win, and I didn’t feel too bad so that’s a good sign for states next week."
He admitted there was a lot more pressure coming in as the defending district champion.
“I wanted to make sure I claimed that spot,” he said.
His goal in Shippensburg?
“Win,” he said. “To win I’m going to have to run a (personal record) too, so hopefully one will follow the other.
"It’s going to be a fight."
DISTRICT 4 TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
WILLIAMSPORT HIGH SCHOOL'S STA STADIUM
CLASS 2A
TEAM SCORES (KEY): 1. Southern Columbia (SC), 86; 2. Milton (Milt), 82; 3. Mount Carmel (MC), 65; 4. Hughesville (Hu), 59; 5. Montoursville (Mtv), 53; 6. East Juniata (EJ), 52; 7. Williamson (Will), 47; 8. Troy (Tr), 31; 9. Northwest Area (Nw), 29.5; 10. Midd-West (MW), 29; 11. Northeast Bradford (NEB), 23; 12. South Williamsport (SW), 21; 13. Bloomsburg (Bl), 19; 14. Central Columbia (CC), 16; 15. tie Wyalusing (Wy), Warrior Run (WR), Montgomery (Mtg), 14; 18. Loyalsock (Loy), 13; 19. Athens (At), 11; 20. Towanda (Tow), 8.5; 21. Sayre (Sa), 5; 22. North Penn-Mansfield (NP), 4; 23. Northumberland Christian (Nor), 3; 24, Canton (Can), 2; 25. Wellsboro (Wells), 1.
Winners and runners-up automatically qualify for states
sq-Met state qualifying standard; MR, meet record
3,200: 1. Logan Strawser, EJ, 9:31.80; 2. Kristian Mizdail, Will, 9:36.38; 3. Oliver Heintzelman, Nw, 9:42.88 (sq) ; 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 9:45.22 (sq); 5. Noah Shedden, NP, 10:01.16; 6. Weston Fry, Mtv, 10:07.94; 7. Kris Kalbarchick, MC,10:28; 8. Kenneth Draper, Hu, 10:32.14.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose, SC, 10.0 (MR); 2. Dustin Hagin, Tr, 15.01; 3. Ben Robinson, Mtg, 15.11 (sq); 4. Josef Book, EJ, 15.32 (sq); 5. Rowan Smith, EJ, 15.51; 6. Brock Weaver, SW, 15.81; 7. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 16.09; 8. Cole Bradley, CC, 16.42.
100: 1. Xavier Diaz, MC, 11.15; 2. Chris Aviles, Milt, 11.19; 3. Garrett Varano, MC, 11.34; 4. Marco Pulizzi, Mtv, 11.35; 5. Rocco Pulizzi, Mtv, 11.35; 6. Jaden Wright, At, 11.38; 7. Alex Morrison, SC, 11.44; 8. 8. Derek Dietz, Nw, 11.66.
1600: 1. Morgan Gavitt, Hu, 4:25.23; 2. Owen Cummings, Will, 4:25.49; 3. Kristian Mizdail, Will, 4:28.99 (sq); 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 4:30.92 (sq); 5. Kyle Anthony, At, 4:33.45; 6. Edward Zuber, SC, 4:37.82; 7. Shea McCusker, Hu, 4:39.24; 8. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 4:44.37.
300 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose, SC, 39.30; 2. Rowan Smith, EJ, 40.23; 3. Josef Book, EJ, 40.67; 4. Cole Bradley CC, 41.18; 5. Duncan Kerr, Will, 41.40; 6. Ashton Helwig SC, 41.94; 7. Dustin Hagin, Tr, 42.23; 8. Will Burdett, Loy, 42.55.
800: 1. Logan Strawser, EJ, 1:57.0; 2. Morgan Gavitt, Hu, 1:58.86; 3. Hunter Foust, Hu, 1:59.80; 4. Nathaniel Welch, JS, 2:00.04; 5. Logan Long, Hu, 2:03.74; 6. Henry McIlroy, NC, 2:04.26; 7. Derek Pierontoni, Nw, 2;04.81; 8. Kristian Mizdail, Will, 2:05.09.
200: 1. Alex Morrison, SC, 22.35; 2. Xavier Diaz, MC, 22.46; 3. Chris Aviles Milt, 22.83; 4. Owen Solomon, MW, 23.04; 5. Derik Dietz, Nw, 23.20; 6. Jaden Wright, At, 23.30; 7. Cole Spears, MC, 23.52; 8. Jack Poirier, Well, 23.66.
4x100: 1. SC (Ashton Helwig, Jake Rose, Alex Morrison, Braeden Wisloski), 43.32; 2. Bl, 44.0; 3. MC (Cole Spears, Garrett Varano, Michael Farronato, Xavier Diaz), 44.12 (sq); 4. Milt (Peyton Rearick, Dante Cook. Xzavier Minium, Chris Aviles), 44.35; 5. Mtv, 44.67; 6. Loy, 45.29; 7. Wells, 46.23.
Triple jump: 1. Dustin Hagin, Tr, 44-6¼; 2. Nasir Heard, Bl, 44-3¾; 3. Andrew Reed, Loy, 42-1; 4. Colin Loveland, Tr, 41-10; 5. Logan Lambert, Tow, 41-10; 6. Nathan McCormack, WR, 41-7¼; 7. Pedro Feliciano, MC, 41-0; 8. Aiden Gehman, Wells, 39-9.
400: 1. Hayden Swinehart, SW, 50.94; 2. Logan Long, Hu, 51.52; 3. Elias Kaufman Will, 51.66; 4. Mason Hughey, Sa, 52.23; 5. Owen Solomon MW, 52.23; 6. Nick Eppley, MW, 52.39; 7. Andres Quintana, Loy, 52.43; 8. Shakei Smith, NEB, 52.93.
4x400R: 1. Hu (Morgan Gavitt, Logan Long, Hunter Foust, Chaz Neidig), 3:31.41; 2. WR (Nathan McCormack, Cody Goodspeed, Colby LeBarron, Alex Brown), 3:31.41; 3. MW (Owen Solomon, Anden Aitkins, Ben Hummel, Nick Eppley), 3:33.48; 4. SW, 3:33.80; 5. EJ (Logan Strawser, Rowan Smith, Cy Fronk, Josef Book), 3:34.34; 6. Milt (Ryan Bickhart, Chris Aviles, Peyton Rearick, Xzavier Minium), 3:38.83; 7. Will, 3:38.83; 8. Nw, 3:41.42.
Discus: 1. Daniel Seeley, NEB, 152-1; 2. Matt Scicchitano, MC, 145-10; 3. Cole Goodwin, Milt, 141-2; 4. Ethan Finch, NEB, 140-2; 5. Brayden Brown, 137-3; 6. Tyler Arnold, SC, 137-3; 7. Kyle Kapichok, Can, 134-11; 8. Maddix Karns, CC, 130-10.
High jump: 1. Tyler Arnold, SC, 6-3; 2. Hunter Gmiter, Nw, 6-1; 3. (tie) Xzavier Minium, Milt, Joel Langdon, Milt, 6-1; 5. Grady Cobb, Wy, 6-1; 6. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 5-11; 7. Austin Kithcart, NEB, 5-11; 8. Hobi Forti, MC, 5-11.
Pole vault: 1. Brayden McKibben, Mtv, 13-0; 2. Hunter Leet, Mtg, 13-0; 3. Mitchell Mosier, Tow, 12-6; 4. Hunter Gmiter, Nw, 12-6; 5. Judah Kennel, WR, 12-6; 6. Aiden Corrigan, SC, 12-6; 7. Anthony Wendt, Milt, 12-0; 8. Garrett Varano, MC, 12-0.