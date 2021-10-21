Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth is expecting his Tigers to have their hands full tonight when they travel to Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field to take on Selinsgrove, which is on a six-game-winning streak.
“They have a good team right now,” Roth said. “They’re doing things well on both sides of the ball. They’ve played strong defense all year long. They gave Jersey Shore the only real game they’ve had by not allowing many points to them. Their offense has gotten gradually better over the season, probably because a lot of their key guys are younger.”
Since starting the season with a pair of narrow losses to state powers Pottsville and Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove has outscored its opponents 210 to 40, thanks to a stout and athletic defense, as well as a well-balanced offense that’s averaging nearly 280 yards per game.
The progress from Week 1 until now has been great,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said.
In the Seals’ running game, they offer two very talented backs in senior Brendan Hile and sophomore Tucker Teats, both of whom have ran for nine touchdowns already while racking up 614 and 568 yards, respectively.
Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Mark Pastore has thrived in the passing game, completing 55 passes for 929 yards and seven touchdowns. Pastore’s favorite targets have been senior Nate Aument and freshman Gavin Bastian, who are responsible for 388 and 318 of those yards, respectively, as well as three touchdowns apiece.
“The big concern about defending (Selinsgrove) is how diverse they are offensively,” Roth said. “They’ll line up from a spread scheme with four-wide receivers and throwing the ball around a lot out of the shotgun and then they’ll line up in the I-formation and attack you with a power running game. The only team we played this year that is similar to them scheme-wise is Wyoming Area.
“There’s a lot of variety in their passing game. They’ll throw the real quick stuff, they’ll throw the ball down the field and they’ll also mix in intermediate passes. They throw to all three levels effectively and they’re the best passing team we’ve seen in quite some time. We’ll have to stay disciplined in our coverage and get pressure on their quarterback.”
The Tigers have rebounded well from their loss to Wyomissing three weeks ago, taking care of business against Central Columbia and Hughesville by a combined score of 90 to 7.
However, the Tigers will once again be without quarterback Liam Klebon and almost certainly speedy halfback Braeden Wisloski due to a pair of inuries.
Fullback Wes Barnes is expected to return tonight, allowing Trevor Yorks to focus on his role within the defensive front.
Sophomores Louden Murphy and Carter Madden will rotate in Wisloski’s vacant starting spot since senior Matt Masala, who has been the primary backup in that role, also got hurt in the second half of last week’s game against Hughesville. The Tigers also have Gaige Garcia, the first running back in the Valley to surpass 1,000 yards this season.
“They’re just athletic all over the field,” Hicks said. “They’ve got three to four quality running backs. Of course, Garcia jumps out at you, but you can’t just focus on him.”
Blake Wise will make his fourth career start for Southern under center after looking much better the last two weeks.
Since throwing four interceptions in his debut against Wyomissing, the sophomore and projected 2022 starter has completed seven of his 10 passes for 140 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s improving every week and getting a little more confidence as he runs the offense more and more,” Roth said of Wise. “He’s done a nice job in both of the last two games. He’ll be the starter moving forward unless something changes for some reason. There’s always a positive that comes out of an injury and that positive is that someone else gets the chance to play.
“In this case, he was projected to be our starting quarterback coming into next year and he’s going to get more of a head start his sophomore year than what was originally anticipated. He’s getting the opportunity to step Into that role and get comfortable with it, unfortunately much earlier than expected.”
Hicks and the Seals are also looking forward to tonight’s challenge as they prepare for the postseason.
“We’ve had a great week of practice,” Hicks said. “The guys aren’t writing themselves off. We’re going to play hard. I’m excited for the game, and to see how the kids respond.
“Ending the season with Southern and Montoursville will be two great games to prepare us for the playoffs by playing quality opponents. Once you hit Week 11 everyone is quality, so this will help us get ready.”