When the referee gave Cary Kolat’s opponent his choice to start the second period in the 1990 state quarterfinals, Matt Beaujon quipped, “I’d like to move to another bracket.”
Southern Columbia’s opponents in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III can empathize how the Westmont Hilltop junior felt that day, given the impossible task of beating Kolat, who not only won four state titles, but never lost a match.
Second-year coach Kent Lane’s Tigers are just as dominant in HAC-III. Not only have they won the last six titles, but they have also not lost a division meet. In fact, they have won the last six District 4 titles.
That leaves Mount Carmel, Warrior Run, Midd-West, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia and Hughesville to fight for second place.
Lane, a longtime assistant, took over last year, and, despite the pandemic and its resulting schedule disruptions, guided the Tigers to their fourth consecutive PIAA Class 2A State Duals final after winning team titles in the Southern Sectional, District 4 and Northeast Regional tournaments. They followed with a second-place in the first and only Super Regional and fourth in the state individual championships.
Gone to graduation are five key contributors.
“You don’t simply replace guys like that and what they mean to the dynamics of a team beyond wins and losses,“ Lane said. “We have a strong core of returning talent.”
Lane also welcomes a newcomer to the program, but not to wrestling, in senior Derek Berlitz.
The latter is likely to garner his second consecutive all-state honor in football, but he sat out last wrestling season, after competing at his former school, Notre Dame-Green Pond. There he qualified for the state tournament as a freshman and went 40-18 for the Fighting Irish.
Lane said that experienced group, when mixed with younger guys, like sophomores Gaege Fronk, Louden Murphy, Jaymen Golden, and others, should give the Tigers a full and solid lineup from top to bottom.
Mount Carmel coach Tommy McDonald Sr. said he is glad to have a normal start to the season this year.
Last year, he got the job just before the season started when Steve Pesarchick resigned and the COVID pandemic was about to cause a month-long shutdown of the season.
McDonald feels much better about his second season in charge.
“For the most part, I feel as though we are ready,” said McDonald, who was an assistant for six seasons before taking the top job. “I had more time to get some new wrestlers to come out for the program, but their lack of experience is going to show.
“But they have been training hard in the wrestling room and in the weight room.”
McDonald also said the numbers have improved, although they are still missing a few weight classes.
“We have a good group of freshmen coming up into the program this year,” he said.
He has six returners, led by two-time state qualifier Damon Backes, and said, “I expect big things from all the wrestlers, especially Damon Backes.”
Backes, a senior at 215 pounds, was 23-5 last season and is 73-25 for his career.
McDonald said Zach Reed, who sat out his junior year, should make a good run this season as a senior. Reed, who will be at 172, is 42-19 for his career.
Warrior Run junior Kaden Milheim is the top returner for coach Jeremy Betz’s Defenders. He went 17-4, and placed fourth at 113 pounds at regionals.
Betz has great numbers again, although 19 of his 28 wrestlers are underclassmen.
“We have many freshmen and sophomores rostered,” Betz said. “I don’t know if we have ever had that many wrestlers in those categories.”
Betz said he is pleased to have so many young wrestlers.
“Their youthfulness brings an abundance of positive energy and gritty work ethic to the practices,” he said. “As a group, they have put a lot of time into the offseason in the weight room and have become better athletes.”
The former Defenders wrestler said his goal for the team is for them “to scrap and be competitive every match.”
“The wrestlers want to get better, and they have a lot of room to grow,” he said. “If they grow to the level the coaching staff believes they can, we can be a very dangerous team.”