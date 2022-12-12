The Daily Item
Southern Columbia’s sixth straight state title was marred a bit on Saturday when reports of racially insensitive social media videos and signs at the pep rally for Friday’s game against Westinghouse Academy.
Late Monday afternoon, the Southern Columbia School District announced that the students in the TikTok videos on the bus ride home from the game would be suspended from participation in any extra-curricular activities for a period of one calendar year.
The students have also received in-school discipline in accordance with our district’s handbook.
“Our investigation also found that the video posted by one of our players was part of a disturbing viral TikTok trend. Although other teams in our state and in other states have posted similar videos, including the 3A (Belle Vernon) PIAA State Champions, the video posted by one of our players is wholly unacceptable,” the school district said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon. “The students responsible for the video have received school discipline in accordance with our student handbook. Additionally, action was taken to disqualify these students from participation in any extra-curricular activities for a period of one calendar year.”
The district also determined that the signs at the off-campus prep rally last Thursday were not intended to carry racial connotations. One of the signs said “Whip Westinghouse” and depicted an image of a whip.
“Several of the slogans showcased as part of this community event were used in previous competitions across different years, sports, and opponents; some were copied from media headlines of previous years’ state title wins,” the district reported Monday. “While it may not have been the intent to communicate racially insensitive messaging, we recognize that these messages may have still been hurtful to others. The district will be instituting additional social training programs highlighting ways to avoid language that has the potential to be misinterpreted or insensitive.”
Southern Columbia beat Westinghouse, 37-22, in Friday’s state championship game to win a state record sixth title in a row.