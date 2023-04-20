BLOOMSBURG — Tyler Arnold won all three throwing events, and Edward Zuber and Kyle Christman each won two individual events to lead the Southern Columbia boys track and field team to a 102.5-47.5 win over Bloomsburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action.
On the girls side, the Tigers beat the Panthers, 82-68, helped greatly by the 15 points from sweeping all three relays in the victory.
Zuber's victories in the boys meet came in the 800 and1,600, while Christman won the 100 and the high jump.
Kate Moncavage was the lone two event winner for the Southern Columbia girls, taking the 800, an 1,600.
Boys: Southern Columbia 102.5, Bloomsburg 47.5
100: Kyle Christman (SC) 11.13, Dillyn Reibsome (B), Dominick Rosini (B). 200: Nasir Heard (B) 22.73, Xander Roadarmel (SC); Dominick Rosini (B). 400: Travis Stoker (SC) 54.20, Katrell Butler (B) Micah Campbell (SC). 800: Edward Zuber (SC) 2:14.57, James Bender (SC); Travis Stoker (SC). 1,600: Edward Zuber (SC) 4:54.74, Ethan Rush (SC); Brendan Santore (SC). 3,200: Edward Zuber (SC) 11:23.55, Alex Beagle (B), Evan Lazicki (SC). 110HH: Danny Marzeski (SC); Herbie Winter (SC); Henry Sosnoski (SC). 300H: Ethan Rush (SC) 46.70, Elijah Madara (SC), Brady Arnold (SC). 400R: Bloom (Nasir Heard, Dominick Rosini, Dillyn Reibsome, Jake Fogelsanger), 44.28. 1,600R: SCA (Conlan Kaczmarek, Jaymen Golden, Travis Stoker, Ethan Rush), 3:54.40. 3,200R: SCA (Ethan Rush, James Bender, Saylor Herb, Brendan Santore), 12:05.94. High Jump: Kyle Christman (SC) 5-6, Orion Welch (B), Brady Horan (B). Pole Vault: Landon Ferrara (SC) 9-6, Maximus Maldando (B); Jaden Nguyen (B). Long Jump: Nasir Heard (B) 21-5, Brady Horan (B), Katrell Butler (B). Triple Jump: Nasir Heard (B) 44-1, Braydon Griscavage (SC), Ethan Reed (SC). Shot Put: Tyler Arnold (SC) 43-10, Carter Madden (SC), Landon Jones (B). Discus: Tyler Arnold (SC) 130-7, Keenan Hill (SC), Landon Jones (B). Javelin: Tyler Arnold (SC) 180-11, Wyatt Brosious (B), Ethan Reed (SC).
Girls: Southern Columbia 82, Bloomsburg 68
100: Andi Gutshall (B) 13.25, Peyton Wisloski (SC), Lucy Maclay (SC). 200: Lucy Maclay (SC) 27.70, Sophia Shadle (SC), Brooke Fagan (B). 400: Taylor Bower (B) 1:06.44, Jillian Kehler (SC), Kendall Smith (B). 800: Maizy Aikey (B) 2:32.24, Heather Cecco (SC), Jillian Kehler (SC). 1,600: Kate Moncavage (SC) 5:12.48, Maizy Aikey (B), Haley Conner (SC). 3,200: Kate Moncavage (SC) 11:27.87, Maizy Aikey (B), Haley Conner (SC). 100H: Charly Schlauch (B) 15.99, Camden Wasielewski (B), Georgia Baskett (B). 300 Hurdles: Camden Wasielewski (B) 49.58, Minna Shingara (SC), Georgia Baskett (B). 400R: SCA (Loren Gehret, Lucy Maclay, Sophie Shadle, Peyton Wisloski), 50.71. 1,600R: SCA (Sophie Shadle, Loren Gehret, Peyton Wisloski, Lucy Maclay), 4:34.73. 3,200 Relay: SCA (Jillian Kehler, Haley Conner, Heather Cecco, Elle Lyons), 13:20.74. High Jump: Loren Gehret (SC) 4-8, Bella Pistoia (B), Tatum Klebon (SC). Pole Vault: Jade Drogan (B) 10-0, Sayla Chapman (SC), Rose Leh (B). Long Jump: Charly Schlauch (B) 17-6, Bella Pistoia (B), Loren Gehret (SC). Triple Jump: Charly Schlauch (B) 35-2, Jylian Bohner (B), Tatum Klebon (SC). Shot Put: Alli Griscavage (SC) 33-6", Linsey Donlan (SC), Cassandra McGinley (B). Discus: Linsey Donlan (SC) 108-1, Cassandra McGinley (B), Alli Griscavage (SC). Javelin: Quinn Johnston (SC) 107-6, Brooke Charnosky (SC), Cassandra McGinley (B).