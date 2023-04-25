MOUNT CARMEL — Kyle Christman and Tyler Arnold each won three events to lead the Southern Columbia boys to a 86-64 victory over Mount Carmel in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action.
Christman won the 100 and 200, and tied with Hobi Forti in the high jump. Arnold won all three throwing events for the Tigers. Edward Zuber won the 800 and 1,600, and the Tigers swept the relays in the victory.
Forti won the triple jump for the Red Tornadoes, while Garrett Varano also won two individual events, the pole vault and the long jump, for Mount Carmel.
Peyton Wisloski and Katie Moncavage each won two individual events on the track as the Southern Columbia girls team won every event on the track in a 96-54 victory over the Mount Carmel.
Wisloski won the 100 and 200, while Kate Moncavage won the 800 and 1,600 for the Tigers. Linsey Donlan won the discus and shot put for Southern Columbia.
Jenna Pizzoli and Charity Vellner each won two events for the Red Tornadoes. Pizzoli won the 100 hurdles and the long jump. Vellner shared the pole vault victory with teammate Paityn Moyer and the triple jump.
Boys: Southern Columbia 86, Mount Carmel 64
100: Kyle Christman (SC) 11.32, Garrett Varano (MC), Danny Marzeski (SC). 200: Kyle Christman (SC) 23.7, Andrew Lukoskie (MC), Xander Roadarmel (SC). 400: Travis Stoker (SC) 53.44, Billy Rishel (MC), Andrew Lukoskie (MC). 800: Edward Zuber (SC) 2:13.54, James Bender (SC), Tait Adams (MC). 1,600: Edward Zuber (SC) 4:58.77, Ethan Rush (SC), Kris Kalbarchick (MC). 3,200: Edward Zuber (SC) 11:23.94, Kris Kalbarchick (MC), Caleb Gensemer (MC). 110HH: Danny Marzeski (SC) 17.24, Andrew Nguyen (MC), Cooper Weaver (MC). 300H: Danny Marzeski (SC) 42.48, Andrew Nguyen (MC), Cooper Weaver (MC). 400R: Southern Columbia, 44.23. 1,600R: Southern Columbia, 3:54.34. 3,200R: Southern Columbia, 8:49.17. High Jump: Kyle Christman (SC) and Hobi Forti (MC), 5-10, Tyler Arnold (SC), Joshua Siegrist (MC). Pole Vault: Garrett Varano (MC) 11-0, Ben Miller (MC), Hobi Forti (MC). Long Jump: Garrett Varano (MC) 19-1/2, Hobi Forti (MC), Ben Gehret (SC). Triple Jump: Hobi Forti (MC) 41-5, Michael Farronato (MC), Braydon Griscavage (SC). Shot Put: Tyler Arnold (SC) 47-2 1/2, Michael Farronato (MC), Chase Balichik (MC). Discus: Tyler Arnold (SC) 144-1; Michael Farronato (MC), Keenan Hill (SC). Javelin: Tyler Arnold (SC) 181-7, Kelin Geary (MC), Andrew Lukoskie (MC).
Girls: Southern Columbia 96, Mount Carmel 54
100: Peyton Wisloski (SC) 13.3, Lucy Maclay (SC), Haley Sypniewski (MC). 200: Peyton Wisloski (SC) 28.2, Lucy Maclay (SC), Minna Shingara (SC). 400: Sophie Shadle (SC) 1:04.07, Lucy Maclay (SC), Reese Romanoskie (MC). 800: Kate Moncavage (SC) 2:35.35, Heather Cecco (SC), Jillian Kehler (SC). 1,600: Kate Moncavage (SC) 5:05.57, Haley Conner (SC), Heather Cecco (SC). 3,200: Haley Conner (SC) 13:14.23, Leah Shedleski (MC), Sarah Sosky (SC). 100H: Jenna Pizzoli (MC) 17.77, Tatum Klebon (SC), Giadi Lentini (MC). 300H: Minna Shingara (SC) 54.6, Reese Romanoskie (MC), Giadi Lentini (MC). 400R: Southern Columbia, 51.01. 1,600R: Southern Columbia, 4:17.51. 3,200R: Southern Columbia A, 11:45.32. High Jump: Hannah Fourspring (MC) 4-10, Loren Gehret (SC) 4-8, Paityn Moyer (MC) 4-6. Pole Vault: Paityn Moyer (MC) and Charity Vellner (MC), 7-6, Sayla Chapman (SC), Chloe Rishel (MC). Long Jump: Jenna Pizzoli (MC) 16-9 1/2, Loren Gehret (SC), Charity Vellner (MC). Triple Jump: Charity Vellner (MC) 32-8 1/2, Jenna Pizzoli (MC), Hannah Fourspring (MC). Shot Put: Linsey Donlan (SC) 35-10, Liv Kopitsky (MC), Alli Griscavage (SC). Discus: Linsey Donlan (SC) 112-2, Liv Kopitsky (MC), Alli Griscavage (SC). Javelin: Quinn Johnston (SC) 109-5, Ava Chapman (MC), Brooke Charnosky (SC).