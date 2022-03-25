Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski draped a PIAA silver medal on her team’s ball rack at the start of the basketball season.
The Lancers’ prize for losing to Mount Carmel in last year’s Class 2A state championship game served as a constant reminder/motivator to her girls, who returned all five starters from that loss.
“They looked at it every single day,” Grybowski said Friday. “My two (messages) at every practice were, ‘Look at that silver medal,’ and ‘Where do you want to be March 25?’”
Neshannock was back at Hershey’s Giant Center, of course, forging a big second-half lead and then holding off Southern Columbia for a 62-56 win. The Lancers got the desired upgrade to gold medallions, and, in the process, may have fostered some confidence within the Tigers’ program.
“Not coming home with a title, that was a major bummer last year, for sure,” said Neshannock senior Addi Watts. “This whole season we said, ‘Our goal is to win in Hershey.’ We all knew that it was a lofty goal, but that was the goal. It meant a lot to get here because that’s what we worked for.”
Southern Columbia won 20 consecutive games to reach the state final, then suffered the same kind of close-but-no-teddybear loss as the Lancers did a year ago. Though they won’t return all five starters, the Tigers should bring back three of their top four scorers — current juniors Loren Gehret, Alli Griscavage and Ava Novak — as well as some promising young players such as freshmen Brooke Charnosky and Tatum Klebon.
“I honestly think it is a confidence-booster for our program,” said Southern first-year coach Kam Traugh. “With some of the youth that we have coming up, with the potential that they have, I think by them seeing this it’s going to really motivate them to want to do the same thing.”
The returning starters were a five-point loss in the district final from qualifying for the state playoffs as sophomores. They followed that disappointment this season with 29 wins, a district title and a state final berth. It’s a promising trajectory.
“Every year we go in with the same mentality and with our goals, so I hope we have a chance (to come back),” said Novak. “We’ve accomplished so much this year, so I hope we can do that again ... and also do better in the state final, if we make it back.”
Northumberland Christian brought in a ringer during its preparation for Thursday’s PIAA Class A girls basketball championship game.
Jeremiah Bennett, the 6-foot-8 high school Principal and boys varsity coach, stopped by a practice to help the Warriors prepare to defend entry passes to Kennedy Catholic’s 6-foot post Layke Fields. The former Bucknell forward (2000-04) stressed the players “keeping our hands active,” according to senior Emma Ulmer.
Fields was limited to six first-half shots, making four, but three resulted from offensive rebounds. In the second half, Northumberland tightened its 1-3-1 zone to better defend Fields and also protect two starters with three fouls. That move helped the Warriors outscore Kennedy 35-18 in the second half as the Golden Eagles shot 1-for-11 from 3-point range.
“I thought we had some good looks; we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” said Kennedy coach Justin Magestro. “I thought they defended the wings really well. We talked about moving the ball quicker. I thought we were holding it a bit too much, so some of those 3s were being contested as opposed to being wide-open.”
Ulmer said: “I think our defense really contributed to that. Our wings are very good at keeping their hands up.”
Grybowski, who won her 714th game along with a state title to fill the only hole in her resume, didn’t win that many games by accident.
She felt part of the reason for Neshannock’s shooting struggles in last year’s final — besides Mount Carmel’s defensive pressure — was the lack of a background behind the baskets in the arena, which is unlike most high school gyms.
So the Lancers spent the postseason making a 5-mile trek to New Castle High to practice in a gymnasium that seats 2,500 fans.
However, there was one unforeseen issue Grybowski was forced to handle on the fly.
“All the girls wanted was a rematch with Mount Carmel,” she said. “When Southern beat (the Red Tornadoes), they were disappointed. Then I had to pick them back up and say, ‘OK, now we have to prepare for this. Let’s go.’”
n Northumberland Christian likes to run a set play after winning the opening tap. Typically, 6-foot-2 Anna Ulmer taps the ball to Eden Treas, who tries to find Emily Garvin streaking to the basket for a quick bucket.
In Thursday’s game, the Warriors had their own play used against them.
Fields won the tap for the Kennedy Catholic, pushing the ball to point guard Paris Gilmore. Gilmore immediately found Bellah DiNardo, who bolted for an easy layup and a 2-0 lead just three seconds into the game.
“Usually that’s the play we use,” Garvin said. “It was kind of like ‘Ugh!’ when they used it against us.”
The Warriors were prepared for Kennedy Catholic’s full-court press Thursday, especially the youngest player on the floor.
Northumberland sophomore Eden Treas was integral to the press break when the Golden Eagles threw it on trailing by six early in the fourth quarter. Warriors senior Emily Garvin handled the ball whenever possible, but Treas had no issues with possession. She helped the team move quickly across the timeline, and immediately slowed the pace in the frontcourt to play deliberate offense with a lead.
“All it takes is them to get one steal off a mistake like that and they get the motivation to come back. So you have to play super-smart,” Treas said. “My teammates do a great job of getting open and making it easier for me.”
Southern Columbia turned around a 21-19 shortfall in first-half rebounds Friday by building a 21-8 advantage in the second half.
The Tigers’ finished with a 24-8 lead in second-chance points (16-0 in the second half), as well as a 30-23 edge in points in the paint.
“Foul trouble (four Tigers had two apiece in the first half) wasn’t as big of an issue for me. It was just, overall, our boxing-out in the first half,” said Southern coach Kam Traugh. “It wasn’t just one person; it was our whole team.”
Northumberland senior Emily Garvin made 16 of 23 free throws Thursday, by far her busiest day at the free-throw line in her career.
She had 11 attempts in three games this season, including losses to Mount Carmel (8-for-11) and Tyrone (9-for-11). Her previous career-high was 14 free throws, also on three occasions, including a 12-for-14 effort against Faith Christian during the state playoffs in her sophomore year.