Southern Columbia freshman 120-pounder Mason Barvitskie was a week away from possibly getting a shot at three-time state medalist and two-time state champion Gary Steen — a Penn State commit — in Hershey.
Not only did Barvitskie taste defeat for the first time this season in a Super Regional final on Saturday, but so did Steen.
The Reynolds senior lost in the finals in the West Super Regional to Bishop McCort freshman Mason Gibson, who supplanted Steen as the top-ranked wrestler in the state by PA Power Wrestling.
Barvitskie lost to Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Brett Ungar (11-0), who is now No. 3. Barvitskie (19-1) is ranked No. 5 and his quarterfinal opponent on Friday is the No. 4-ranked Owen Reinsel, a Brookville freshman, 25-3.
Despite having only four contestants, Southern coach Kent Lane said the Tigers are still looking to win the team title, although he said the emphasis will be on the individuals. Barvitskie is joined by a trio of teammates who have already won state medals: senior Patrick Edmondson (145), junior Gavin Garcia (172), and sophomore Wes Barnes (189).
Lane acknowledged that other teams have as many wrestlers headed to the Giant Center, including East Super Regional champ Notre Dame-Green Pond, with four, and Montoursville and Benton each with three.
Barvitskie said he will not dwell on the loss.
“I just have to recover and come back next week and wrestle the way I do,” he said. “Get back in the room and keep grinding.”
If Barvitskie gets past Reinsel, he would likely see Gibson in the semifinals. Ungar and Steen are seeded to meet in the other semifinal.
Lane said he doesn’t expect the loss to affect Barvitskie.
“Both my sons (state champions Kent and Jarret) always said they benefited from losses, and most of our guys are that way,” Lane said.
Lewisburg junior Kaiden Wagner (132) is headed to his second consecutive state tournament, and his prediction Saturday after winning the consolation final to finish third came to fruition.
“Winning that third-place match (is important). Yeah, you made it (to the state tournament), but you want to win and get yourself a good draw right off the bat,” said Wagner (21-3) after defeating workout partner Cade Wirnsberger of Meadowbrook Christian for the second week in a row.
The win gave No. 6 Wagner an opening-round match with Harbor Creek junior Connor Pierce (21-3, No. 4), and sends Wirnsberger (No. 7) out against Forest Hills junior Jackson Arrington (26-0), ranked No 1.
Meanwhile, Wagner’s 138-pound teammate, senior Logan Bartlett, might feel like he is playing with house money after getting into the super regional because of a scratch in his weight class. He finished fourth to move on to Hershey, and earn a guaranteed state medal.
Bartlett (21-3, No. 6) opens with a quarterfinal match-up with No. 1 Glendale senior Brock McMillen, 19-0.
No. 1 Garcia (24-1) opens with Fort Leboeuf senior Timmy Church (15-8), and expects to see Penns Valley senior Malachi DuVall (14-2, No. 3) in the semis. If things stay to form, he will get a finals match with Frazier freshman Rune Lawrence (27-1), ranked second.
No. 5 Barnes (21-3) will open with Greenville sophomore Cole Karpinski (27-2, No. 6), and likely get a semifinal bout with unbeaten No. 2 Ethan Finch (30-0), a senior from Sheffield. All three of Barnes’s losses this season came to top-ranked Cael Crebs, of Montoursville, who is 31-1, and in the opposite half of the bracket.
Edmondson (21-3) is one win away from a semifinal matchup with the Beast of Biglerville, No. 1 junior Levi Haines (27-0).
“Levi has spanked everyone he’s wrestled this year,” Edmondson said.
Haines beat Edmondson 10-0, then handed Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley his first loss with a 10-2 major decision in the finals.
No. 9 Edmondson (21-3) first gets a quarterfinal match with Blackhawk senior Kenny Duschek (24-3, No. 2).
Midd-West’s two qualifiers are senior Avery Bassett (160) — now a four-time state qualifier and returning bronze medalist — and sophomore Conner Heckman (132).
Bassett (34-2, No. 2), who lost his semifinal when he gave up a takedown in the final seconds, came back to take third. He will face Johnsonburg senior Cole Casilio (18-1, No. 6) in the quarters.
Heckman (32-8, No. 8) faces No. 3 Zack Witmer (12-3), a senior from St. Joseph’s Catholic.
Mifflinburg also has a pair of state wrestlers, senior three-time qualifier and returning eighth-place medalist Gabe Gramly (126, No. 4), 32-5, and sophomore and returning state qualifier No. Emmanuel Ulrich (285), at 31-2.
Gramly opens with Hickory sophomore Connor Saylor (29-7), while Ulrich hooks up with Marion Center senior Marvin Beatty (26-2, No. 2).
Last week, after finishing third, Ulrich said he thought his toughest challenger in the east super regional would be Bishop McDevitt sophomore Riley Robell.
He didn’t get the chance because of his loss in the quarterfinals, but said, “Maybe I will get to wrestle him next week.”
If Ulrich wins his opener, Robell (26-0, No. 6) would likely be his semifinal opponent.
Only one Valley wrestler qualified for the state tournament in Class 3A, set for Saturday.
Selinsgrove senior Nate Schon — now a four-time state qualifier — placed eighth as a freshman, first as a sophomore and second last season.
He took his first loss of the season in last week’s West Super Regional to Isaiah Vance, of Hempfield Area.
Schon, 36-1, will open with a quarterfinal match against Matthew Cruise, a junior from Easton, who is 12-3. If both win their first two matches, Schon and Vance (33-1) will get a rematch in the finals on Saturday night
Both finished second a year ago, with Schon losing in the final at 220 to Dorian Crosby, of Cathedral Prep, and Vance falling to Sun Valley’s Hunter Catka at 285. Crosby is a freshman at Bucknell, while Catka is wrestling at Virginia Tech.
Schon is still ranked No. 1 in the state, and Vance is No. 2.