Southern Columbia junior Gavin Garcia added another major accolade to his resume Saturday after an incredible season.
Garcia was named the Class 2A Player of the Year as part of the Pa. Football News Coaches Select All-State team. Garcia was selected as the Class 2A Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association on Tuesday.
Six other players from the state champion Tigers were named all-state, with five earning first-team accolades. Line Mountain had three players named all-state, with Jacob Feese being named to the first team.
In Class 3A, three Danville players were honored, and Midd-West running back Hunter Wolfley earned second-team accolades.
Garcia led the Tigers to a fourth straight state championship by setting a career-high in yards in the semifinals and the finals. He had 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns, along with 98 yards receiving and another touchdown, in the state championship win over Wilmington.
For the season, Garcia finished with 1,921 yards rushing with 30 touchdowns. He scored 35 total touchdowns (adding two receiving, one punt return, one kickoff return and one interception return) this season. He’ll enter his senior season with 4,702 yards and 82 touchdowns in his career.
Southern Columbia also had defensive tackle Braden Heim, defensive end Derek Berlitz, inside linebackers Garrett Garcia and Wade Kerstetter, and cornerback Jake Davis named to the first team.
Davis and Kerstetter were the only seniors on the Southern Columbia team to play in all 60 games in the past four seasons, and finished their careers undefeated. Davis leaves Southern Columbia tied for the school interception record with 21. Kerstetter was second on the team in tackles this season.
Berlitz led Southern Columbia with 8.5 sacks from his defensive end position. Garrett Garcia led the team in tackles, and Heim provided a key presence in the middle of the line for the Tigers, who allowed 116 points in 12 games.
Feese was named the first-team athlete on offense after rushing for 1,053 yards and 17 touchdowns, and passing for 474 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles.
Braeden Wisloski earned second-team honors after rushing for 514 yards and 13 touchdowns on 50 carries.
Earning second-team accolades for Line Mountain were Dominick Bridi at defensive end and Garret Laudenslager at defensive athlete. Bridi led the Eagles with 66 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for a loss. Laudenslager had 53 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a linebacker, and rushed for more than 1,000 on the offensive side.
In Class 3A, the quarterback-wide receiver combination of K.J. Riley and Carson Persing earned spots on the first team for the Ironmen.
Riley threw for 2,415 yards with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Ironmen with 354 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Riley finished his career as Danville’s all-time leading passer with 7,397 yards with 81 touchdown passes.
Persing was one of his favorite targets, catching 61 passes for 1,225 yards with 12 touchdowns this season. Persing has 106 catches for 1,986 yards and 22 touchdowns in just two seasons.
Inside linebacker Mason Raup earned second-team honors for the Ironmen after leading the team with 123 tackles, including 26 for loss. Raup had a school-record 19 tackles in the district semifinal win over Athens.
Wolfley had 163 carries for 1,332 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Mustangs this season, and set a District 4 record with 450 yards against Mifflinburg.