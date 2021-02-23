The Daily Item
DANVILLE — Monday night had all the earmarks for a trap game for the Southern Columbia girls basketball team.
Rapidly improving Danville hosted the Tigers between tough nonleague contests with Northumberland Christian this past Friday and tonight’s game with Williamsport.
For a half, the Ironmen hung around until Southern Columbia’s inside game took over.
Summer Tillett and Ally Griscavage scored 14 of the Tigers points in the third stanza as Southern Columbia pulled away for a 69-37 victory over Danville at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
The Tigers (12-4) got a battle from Danville (4-10) in the early going, especially from behind the arc. Olivia Outt, Riley Maloney and Ella Dewald each knocked down treys in the first quarter, but the Tigers got seven early points from Ava Novak, and Griscavage had six inside as Southern built a 17-12 lead after one quarter.
The Ironmen stayed hot from behind the arc, with three more 3-pointers in the second quarter, but the Tigers began to exert themselves. Griscavage had eight points inside in the second quarter as Southern Columbia took a 31-21 lead into the break at halftime.
The third quarter was all Tigers. Danville didn’t hit a 3-pointer, while Tillett (nine) and Griscavage (five) went to work inside for the Tigers. By the time the buzzer sounded, Southern Columbia had built a 52-31 lead.
Griscavage and Novak each scored 19 points to lead Southern Columbia, while Tillett scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half.
Dewald scored 16 points to lead the Ironmen, including three 3-pointers.
Southern Columbia 69, Danville 37
Southern Columbia (12-4) 69
Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Ally Griscavage 8 3-6 19; Summer Tillett 7 1-2 15; Tasmiya Russell-Brown 0 0-2 0; Loren Gehret 2 0-0 4; Maddie Griscavage 1 0-0 2; Ava Novak 7 2-2 19; Colby Bernhard 3 0-0 7. Totals 29 6-12 69.
3-point goals: Novak 3, Callahan, Bernahrd.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Faith Callahan, Emily Callahan.
Danville (4-10) 37
Olivia Outt 1 1-2 4; Riley Maloney 1 1-2 4; Ella Dewald 6 1-1 16; Savannah Dowd 2 0-0 4; Riley Outt 1 0-1 2; Maddy Sauers 1 0-0 2; Theresa Amarante 1 0-0 3; Amanda Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-6 37.
3-point goals: Dewald 3, Outt, Maloney, Amarante.
Did not score: Chloe Hoffman, Lucy Pickle, Grace Everett, Gracie Shultz, Hannah Flick, Brooke Woll, Amanda Hill.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia`17`14`21`17 — 69
Danville`12`9`10`6 — 37