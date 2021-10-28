BLOOMSBURG — Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage talked about the importance of pace as she competed in the District 4 Class A cross-country championships Thursday morning at Bloomsburg University.
Pace wasn’t an issue for Moncavage. Finding a competitor to even come close to her was the issue as she cleared the field by more than a minute in 20:02.9, to win her first district title and clinch her second straight state berth.
“I knew coming in there would be hills, so I wanted to get in the 19s, but I wasn’t sure,” Moncavage said. “I came into it feeling pretty confident. I just wanted to get out really fast and just keep my spot.”
During a middle portion of the race, Moncavage was so far ahead she was the only runner on that portion of the track.
“Our strategy was to get our quick,” Moncavage said. “I was just trying to push myself and have a good time. I figured I would be a little bit ahead, but I just wanted to get out ahead and do my best.”
Moncavage’s teammate Heather Cecco finished third in 21:18.6, and Haley Conner finished seventh in 22:05.2, giving the Tigers three state qualifiers.
Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew finished fourth overall to lead Danville to the District 4 Class 2A team title. The Ironmen finished with 65 points, 16 better than Lewisburg. Both Danville and the Green Dragons advanced to states as a team.
“The crowd just keeps you going,” Bartholomew said. “If there weren’t spectators, everyone would be slower. It just makes it so much better. It was perfect conditions for racing.”
During the first race, a light layer of dew sat over the grass. Once the sun popped up over the mountains and the clouds cleared, it was perfect for the runners.
Bartholomew set a good pace immediately, and kept it to post a final time of 19:41. She was one of only six girls to post a time under 20 minutes.
“So many PRs today,” Bartholomew said. “I’m really happy with how the team did. It was just great. On to states. That was our goal all season.”
Alanna Jacob finished seventh overall to lead the Green Dragons.
Selinsgrove sophomore Shaela Kruskie was the district runner-up in 19:25 to qualify for states for the second time. Shikellamy's Bri Hennett and Alyssa Keeley, Shamokin's Kami Kramer, Warrior Run's Sage Dunkleberger and Midd-West's Lydia Bowersox also qualified for states as individuals.
Lewisburg senior Jacob Hess helped the Green Dragons continue their District 4 dominance by claiming his third straight individual Class 2A title, and making sure his team went 4-for-4 in district titles during his career
“A lot of people don’t get an opportunity to win it all,” Hess said. “We are really fortunate to have such skilled guys to train with and run with. The fact we have a lot of guys that can push each other is really helpful for us to be able to do stuff like this.”
Hess finished with an overall best time of 15:38, beating Danville's Rory Leiberman by 22 seconds.
Tommy Hess finished with a 16:39; Connor Murray posted a 16:50; Jonathan Hess finished with a 16:55, and Bryce Ryder was ninth in 16:57. With five runners in the top nine, Lewisburg finished with 25 points. Danville was second with 82 points.
“We always have somebody to run with and push us,” Jacob Hess said. “Just having that caliber across the team always helps us to come here and be so good.”
Lieberman finished in 16 minutes flat, 34 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.
“We out a little faster than I like,” Lieberman said. “I wasn’t stressed about it. I got a little tired in the middle and had to keep digging. I tried to close as hard as I could, but it was hard.”
Outside of the Danville and Lewisburg teams, two Valley runners qualified for states as individuals. Selinsgrove's Derick Blair was 10th in 16:58, and Milton's Ryan Bickhart placed 11th in 17:04.
Southern Columbia's Ethan Rush placed 11th in the Class A boys race to qualify for states.
DISTRICT 4 CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Bloomsburg University
(top two teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to states)
Girls
Class A
TEAM RESULTS
1. Wyalusing 42; 2. Northeast Bradford 48; 3. Troy 73; 4. North Penn-Mansfield 90; 5. Towanda 95; 6. Canton 137.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Top 10 and state qualifiers)
1. Kate Moncavage (SCA), 20:03; 2. Alyssa Parks (TROY), 21:08; 3. Heather Cecco (SCA), 21:19; 4. Gracelyn Laudermilch (NEB), 21:32; 5. Kayla Beeb (WYA), 21:39; 6. Charlotte Barckley (SW), 21:51; 7. Hailey Conner (SCA), 22:06; 8. Lilah Hughes (NEB), 22:11; 9. Melanie Shumway (NEB), 22:17; 10. Abigail Zielecki (NW), 22:19; 14. Lucy Binkley (SW) 23:10; 15. Taylor Brennan (Tow) 23:16; 17. Addison Farrer (NP-M) 23:28; 18. Olivia Loudenslager (SW) 23:45.
Class 2A
TEAM RESULTS
1. Danville 65; 2. Lewisburg 81; 3. Shikellamy 117; 4. Warrior Run 130; 5. Montoursville 160; 6. Milton 189; 7. Shamokin 195; 8. Athens 199; 9. Wellsboro 226; 10. Central Columbia 239; 11. Hughesville 245; 12. Bloomsburg 263; 13. Selinsgrove 279.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Top 10 and state qualifiers)
1. Maizy Aikey (BLOOM), 19:12; 2. Shaela Kruskie (SEL), 19:25; 3. Gabrielle Shearer (MTV), 19:32; 4. Brianna Hennett (SHIK), 19:41; 5. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 19:41; 6. Victoria Bartholomew (DAN), 19:43; 7. Alanna Jacob (LEW), 19:43; 8. Alyssa Keeley (SHIK), 20:18; 9. Sara Bronson (ATH), 20:36; 10. Kamryn Kramer (SHA), 20:43; 11. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 20:45; 12. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 20:45; 14. Emma Bronson (Ath) 20:50.
Boys
Class 2A
TEAM RESULTS
1. Lewisburg 25; 2. Danville 82; 3. Cowanesque Valley 116; 4. Milton 118; 5. Athens 124; 6. Selinsgrove 144; 7. Montoursville 181; 8. Jersey Shore 181; 9. Mifflinburg 235; 10. Central Columbia 266; 11. Shamokin 276.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Top 10 and state qualifiers)
1. Jacob Hess (LEW), 15:38; 2. Rory Lieberman (DAN), 16:00; 3. Noah Shedden (NPM), 16:34; 4. Tommy Hess (LEW), 16:39; 5. Owen Cummings (CV), 16:46; 6. Krstian Mizdail (CV), 16:49; 7. Connor Murray (LEW), 16:50; 8. Jonathan Hess (LEW), 16:55; 9. Bryce Ryder (LEW), 16:57; 10. Derick Blair (SEL), 16:58; 11. Ryan Bickhart (MILT) 17:04; 12. Matt Gorsline (Ath) 17:26; 15. Raidan Francis (JS) 17:28; 16. Nathaniel Welch (CW) 17:28; 18. Weston Fry (Mont) 17:34; 19. Noah Hepler (Mont) 17:37.