SHIPPENSBURG — Southern Columbia junior Katie Moncavage took control of the girls 2A 800-meter run from the start and dominated the field to win her second consecutive state title in the event.
Moncavage, who medaled in the 1,600 on Friday, raced out to the lead down the backstretch on the first lap and never gave up the lead. She finished in 2:14.33, nearly a second ahead of runner-up Hope Haring of Eden Christian.
The Tiger junior led by more than a second after the first lap and held off a push from Haring heading into the final turn to win her second gold.
Moncavage won last year in 2:15.92.