MILTON — Madeline Evans scored a game-high 33 points for Bloomsburg in the District 4 Class 3A third-place game on Saturday afternoon at Milton High School as Bloomsburg knocked off Southern Columbia, 55-50.
It's the fourth time the Panthers beat the Tigers this season. Bloomsburg (21-6) will face District 2 champion Dunmore on Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Tournament. Southern Columbia finishes its season at 14-11.
Evans added 18 rebounds in the victory.
Ava Novak drained four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 26 points for the Tigers. Novak scored 13 of Southern's 16 points in the first quarter. Tatum Klebon also ended in double figures as she put up three shots from deep and scored 11 points of her own.
DISTRICT IV CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CONSOLATION FINAL
AT MILTON H.S.
BLOOMSBURG 55, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 50
Bloomsburg (21-6) 55
Brynna Zentner 4 2-5 10; Teagan Serrano 1 2-2 4; Cassie McGinley 2 0-0 4; Madeline Evans 12 9-16 33; Alyssa Shuman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 13-23 55.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Bella Pistoia.
Fouled Out: None.
Southern Columbia (14-11) 50
Lucy Maclay 0 0-2 0; Alli Griscavage 3 0-2 6; Tatum Klebon 4 0-0 11; Loren Gehret 2 2-2 7; Ava Novak 10 2-3 26. Totals: 19 5-8 50.
3-point goals: Novak 4, Klebon 3, Gehret.
Did not score: Ella Podgurski, Maddie Yost.
Fouled Out: Gehret, Griscavage.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;16;11;11;12 — 50
Bloomsburg;11;11;18;15 — 55