Southwest, Caribbean to meet in LLWS final

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Two undefeated teams were left in the Little League World Series on Saturday as the U.S. and international championships were played.
Both lost, as the Southwest defeated the West 9-5, and the Caribbean topped Japan 5-4.
Curacao, the Caribbean representative, and the Southwest team from River Ridge, La. will meet today at 3 p.m. for the championship.
Despite facing unbeaten Hawaii, out of the West, the Southwest seemed loose before the game. The Southwest even played a game of touch football as part of its practice on Friday.
“It’s been our goal ever since we were in regionals to be as loose as possible,” Southwest manager Scott Frazier said. “There’s always enough pressure in the game itself, especially with TV. Starting in Waco the ramifications of all those games to get here and once you get here, it’s the crowd and the setting. We just try the best way we can to keep the kids as loose as possible.”
The West and Southwest were scoreless through the first four innings. In the top of the fifth, the Southwest offense struck
Marshall Louque, Egan Prather and Ryder Planchard all doubled. Derek DeLatte reached on an error and Stan Wiltz — who turned an unassisted double play to end the game in the sixth — hit a single. That gave the Southwest a 5-0 lead.
In the sixth inning, Reece Roussel became the all-time hits leader for a single Little League World Series when he drove his 15th hit through the infield to score two runs.
“This game I was going for the record,” Roussel said. “The first three games, I had no idea I would come anywhere close to beating this record. I’ve been dealing with the pressure really well. I think it’s awesome being around so many people. I just love it.”
Louque followed with a two-run double for a 9-0 Southwest lead.
“I just block everything out in my head,” Louque said. “When I go up to the plate, I just focus on me and the pitcher, and see what he’s got.”
Roussel finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, and Louque finished with two doubles and a triple in four at-bats.
The West didn’t go down without a fight. It scored five runs in the sixth inning as Frazier turned to Peyton Spadoni, and then, Planchard to get the final outs.
“My coach came up and just told me we needed strikes,” Planchard said. “I just came up and did my job. I threw strikes and we won the U.S. championship.”
Nakea Kahalehau opened the inning with a single before a walk was issued to Logan Kuloloia. Kamaha’o Akima singled to load the bases, and Duke Aloy singled to drive in the West’s first run.
After an out, two bases-loaded walks cut the Southwest’s lead to 9-3. Bransyn Hong followed with a two-run single, cutting the lead to four runs.
“I just kept thinking please don’t screw this up, because I’m not going to be able to go home,” Frazier said. “That was pretty much what was going through my mind. Hat’s off to those guys. I never felt comfortable at all in the game. That’s why they were undefeated. I was never comfortable until we got the second and third outs on the same play.”
Jaren Pascual was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, and bring the tying run to the plate.
Kahalehau ripped a line drive, but it was right at Wiltz, who turned it into a game-ending double play.
“My instincts took over when I saw the line drive hit to me,” Wiltz said. “It was just another play for me. I just did it. I wasn’t really thinking about anything. I just did what I was capable of doing.”
In the international final, the Caribbean jumped on top in the first inning.
Jurdrick Profar walked to lead off, and scored on an error. Shendrion Martinus hit a two-run double in the third inning to extend the Caribbean’s lead to 3-0.
Japan scored a pair of runs in the third on a double by Daiki Kobari, but Curley Martha pushed the Caribbean’s advantage back to three with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth.
Japan scored two runs on a wild pitch and an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Caribbean escaped with the win.