SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Reece Roussel made sure the Southwest would get at least one more game at the Little League World Series.
Roussel hit two doubles and a grand slam to lift the Southwest to a 10-0 win over the Southeast on Thursday. With the win, the team from Louisiana advanced to the final of the United States bracket, where it will face the West on Saturday.
In the international bracket, Jurdrick Profar pitched the Caribbean past Asia-Pacific in a 5-3 win. Profar — whose brother Jurickson plays for the Oakland Athletics — and his teammates from Curacao will face Japan on Saturday.
Nearly everything went right for the Southwest. In addition to Roussel’s heroics at the plate, Marshall Louque pitched a no-hitter.
“We anticipated this from Marshall,” Southwest manager Scott Frazier said. “He already had two outings before this, and he’s a beast. I knew he would step up his game. I’ve said it all along: the higher the stage the better he’s going to do, and he did it tonight.”
Louque struck out five of the first six batters he faced.
Roussel’s second double of the night, which led off the third inning, led to the Southwest’s first run. Roussel scored on a groundout for a 1-0 lead.
“Whenever I go up the plate, I clear my mind,” Roussel said. “I just hit the ball.”
In the fourth Roussel — who is one hit away from tying the LLWS record at 14 — lifted the first pitch of his at-bat over the left-field fence for a grand slam.
“It felt good,” Roussel said. “When it went over the fence, and I noticed it was out, I was probably the happiest person on earth.”
Frazier said: “I don’t ever recall a player I’ve had to be this hot. He’s literally mashing everything. It’s remarkable. That’s why he’s one hit away from the record. It’s crazy.”
Louque walked one batter and hit one batter.
“I felt good coming into this, because I just was confident in myself to throw strikes,” Louque said. “I made the defense work.”
Profar struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings before handing the ball to Curley Martha, who struck out all five batters he faced for the save.
The Caribbean scored four runs in the bottom of the first on a Clay Winklaar grand slam to take the lead for good.