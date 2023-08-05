SELINSGROVE — A month ago, Logan Spahr rode the third turn fence at Selinsgrove Speedway. The mishap extensively damaged the frame and put his team out of commission for a few weeks. Saturday night Spahr returned to victory lane in the same car, nicknamed "The Spray Paint Bandit," winning the PASS 305 Sprint Car race.
Part-time race car driver and part-time softball coach Brad Mitch continued to bat 1.000 winning the Roadrunner race.
In the 305 sprints, Spahr rocketed to the front of the feature, followed by Timmy Bittner, Jason Roush, Seth Schnoke and Austin Reed.
Early in the race Ken Duke Jr. started his move forward and was running third by lap five. Duke had just passed Bittner for second when the caution flew for Doug Dodson who stopped in the first turn after hitting the fence, returning him to third for the restart.
Spahr again opened a lead while Duke re-passed Bittner for the runner-up slot behind the leader.
Duke was not able to close the distance and had to settle for second behind Spahr. Schnoke, Bittner and Zach Rhodes rounded out the top five.
“I thought maybe I had forgotten how to get here,” Spahr said, standing in victory lane. “The front of the car was pretty much torn off. My guys worked really hard to get it put back together and it feels good to get back in the groove again. Last year this place was our favorite place to race but this year our luck has been horrible.”
The win was Spahr’s eighth of the season but his first since June 17.
Sprint car heats were won by Reed, Spahr and Drew Young
Mitch blasted to the point of the Roadrunner feature followed closely by Levi Vial, Scott Dunham, Ty Huntsberger and Keith Bissinger.
Mitch, in only his second outing of the season, weathered pressure first from Vial and then after a restart, Dunham but held on to win by 1.5 seconds over Dunham, Vial, Bissinger and Huntsberger.
“I should have never won that race,” Mitch said. “My motor wasn’t running right. I kept waiting for Jake (Jones) or Bissy (Keith Bissinger) to drive by me. I’d like to thank everybody that helps me out. They are the real reason I won.”
Nate Romig and Bissinger won the Roadrunner heats.