A persistent shower that lasted more than an hour delayed the start of Saturday night's card at the Selinsgrove Speedway. That didn't cool off Logan Spahr who took the lead halfway through the 305 Sprint Car race to take the non-stop win.
Devin Hart used a restart to take the lead and won the Limited Late Model race.
Jake Jones won his first race of the season in the Roadrunners.
Ken Duke Jr. shot to the front of the Sprint Car feature from the outside pole position followed closely by Logan Spahr, Owen Dimm, Croix Beasom and Doug Dodson.
The front two broke from the pack and on lap 10, Spahr pinned Duke behind a lapped car going into the third turn and passed for the lead on the high side of the turn.
“I was fast down low but when I saw Duke go under the lapped car I went high and got around both of them,” Spahr said. “I hope the fans liked the three-wide racing.”
“The track crew did an amazing job getting the track in shape after the rain. You could run anywhere.”
With Duke glued to his tail, the pair sliced through traffic and while Duke was able to get close, Spahr went on to his fifth win in a row, a club record for consecutive wins.
Duke, Dimm, Beasom and Dodson rounded out the top five.
Kruz Kepner, Dodson and Timmy Bittner won the 305 Sprint Car heats
Maddox Smith rocketed to the lead in the Limited Late Model feature followed by Devin Hart, Ryan Zook, Andrew Yoder and Trent Brenneman.
Caden Ranck brought out a lap six caution flag when he rolled to a stop in the second turn.
Hart stuck his nose under Smith on the restart and passed for the lead and was followed by, Zook and Yoder.
After another restart, Hart immediately opened a lead on Zook. As the laps wound down, Zook pulled to the back of Hart’s racer when the yellow flew again.
Hart ran the rest of the race uncontested winning by .797 seconds over Zook, Yoder, Smith and Casey Steinhoff.
“My car was not real good at the beginning of the race,” Hart said. “We worked on the car between the heat and feature. I missed my mark going into the first turn on the restart but made it up down the backstretch. When I got under Maddox and into clean air, it got better.”
Limited Late Model heats went to Brenneman, Yoder and Smith.
Jake Jones passed Levi Vial on lap seven to take the lead and the win in the Roadrunner feature.
Vial, Ty Huntsberger, Keith Bissinger and Nate Romig rounded out the top five,
Roadrunner heats were won by Romig, Mike Godwin and Vial.