The Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Payton Thorne didn’t mince words about the negative cloud that hovered above Michigan State’s football program this week.
The Spartans quarterback said in the days leading to Saturday’s game at No. 14 Illinois that “we’re all we got” and “no one is coming to save us” after an embarrassing loss to rival Michigan and an uglier post-game fight which prompted suspensions for eight Michigan State players.
Yet, Michigan State fought through it all for perhaps its biggest win of the season as Thorne threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-15 victory over the Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten).
The Spartans (4-5, 2-4) stopped the Illini five times on fourth down to end a three-game losing streak.
No. 2 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
EVANSTON, Ill. — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes held on in rainy and windy conditions.
The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in the AP poll but didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15.
Williams gave Ohio State the lead with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He made it 21-7 when he scored from the 2 with about 41/2 minutes remaining in the game after C.J. Stroud broke a 44-yard run.
No. 4 Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Michigan rallied from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers.
Running back Blake Corum had two short TD runs and linebacker Michael Barrett intercepted two passes in a big third quarter, returning the second one 31 yards for a touchdown as Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) matched its best start since 2016.
Timmy Ward, a Canton High School grad and cancer survivor, scored on a 7-yard return of a blocked punt for Rutgers.
No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24
FORT WORTH, Texas — Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown, and Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter as TCU reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010.
Davis caught one of Max Duggan’s two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Horned Frogs, 6-0 in the Big 12.
No. 8 Oregon 49, Colorado 10
BOULDER, Colo. — Bo Nix completed 20 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two TDs, and caught a touchdown pass to key the rout on a windy day.
Oregon dialed up the gadget plays, including an offensive lineman catching a touchdown pass and a linebacker scoring from short, becoming the first FBS team to have a receiving TD from an offensive lineman, a receiving score from a quarterback, and a rushing TD by a defensive player in the same game since at least 1996, according to research provided by Oregon.
No. 12 Utah 45, Arizona 20
SALT LAKE CITY — Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for a career-high 97 yards and a touchdown, and Utah had a season-high 306 yards rushing in a win over Arizona.
Cam Rising threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in his return following a one-game absence. Utah (No. 14 CFP, 7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) forced seven fumbles and recovered four.
Jayden de Laura had 159 yards passing and ran for a touchdown to lead Arizona (3-6, 1-5). The Wildcats totaled 387 yards but gained only 138 yards after halftime.
Texas 34, No. 13 Kansas State 27
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Bijan Robinson romped for 209 yards and a touchdown, Quinn Ewers threw for 197 yards and two more scores, and Texas held off Kansas State for the Longhorns’ sixth straight win over the Wildcats.
Xavier Worthy had two touchdown catches, and Roschon Johnson added a TD run for the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 Big 12), who built a 31-10 halftime lead.
No. 17 N. Carolina 31, Virginia 28
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina rallied after halftime for the win.
Elijah Green scored twice and Josh Downs caught 15 passes, including a touchdown, for the Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 17 CFP), now 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2015.
Maye finished 26-for-37 for 293 yards and ran for 74 yards.
Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards for Kansas to key the upset.
The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008.
Kansas had 351 yards rushing, with Neal setting career highs in both rushing and receiving yards. Jason Bean went 18-for-23 passng for 203 yards with two touchdowns while rushing for a 72-yard touchdown.
No. 19 Tulane 27, Tulsa 13
TULSA, Okla. — Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown, and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 as Tulane dominated on the ground.
Pittsburgh, 19, No. 22 Syracuse 9
PITTSBURGH — Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown while filling in for injured Israel Abanikanda as Pittsburgh handed Syracuse its third straight loss.
The Panthers (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) relied heavily on Hammond and a defense that kept Orange redshirt freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in check in his first career start. Pitt sacked Del Rio-Wilson six times and limited the Orange (6-3, 3-2) to 145 total yards.
No. 23 Liberty 21, Arkansas 19
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Johnathan Bennett threw three touchdown passes in the first half, and Liberty used a late goal-line stop on a 2-point conversion to hang on.
Liberty (8-1) stopped KJ Jefferson’s conversion attempt with 1:11 left.
No. 25 UCF 35, Memphis 28
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mikey Keene passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns, and RJ Harvey rushed for 151 yards and a score as UCF handed the Tigers their fourth straight loss.
Keene was pressed into his first start of the season for UCF (7-2, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) after quarterback John Rhys Plumlee suffered an injury in last weekend’s upset of nationally ranked Cincinnati.