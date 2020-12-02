The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. — Rocket Watts scored 20 points, and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.
The Spartans (3-0) trailed by 10 early in the game but closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime. Michigan State maintained control in the second half, leading by as many as 16.
The Blue Devils (1-1) rallied late and pulled within five in the final minute. Duke shot just 32% from the field and allowed five Spartans to score in double figures.
Joey Hauser had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State. Aaron Henry had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Malik Hall added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Matthew Hurt had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Duke.
n No. 4 Wisconsin 82,
Green Bay 42
MADISON, Wis. — Micah Potter scored 14 points, Tyler Wahl had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Wisconsin breezed past Green Bay in Phoenix coach Will Ryan’s return to Madison.
Ryan is the son of former Badgers head coach Bo Ryan. Will Ryan and current Badgers coach Greg Gard worked together on Bo Ryan’s Wisconsin staff from 2002-07.
n No. 9 Creighton 94,
Omaha 67
OMAHA, Neb. — Christian Bishop scored 18 points to lead Creighton in the rout of Omaha.
The Bluejays (2-0) shot 61% while bolting to a 50-26 halftime lead.
n No. 12 Villanova 87,
Hartford 53
HARTFORD, Conn. — Justin Moore led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points, and Villanova bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout Hartford.
Eric Dixon had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-1), who had six players score in double figures.
n No. 14 North Carolina 67,
Stanford 63
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left to help North Carolina hold off Stanford in the semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational.
Freshman Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels (3-0), who shot 50% after halftime and won despite committing 24 turnovers, which led to 22 points for Stanford.
Black finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
n No. 15 Virginia 76,
St. Francis (Pa.) 51
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff scored 13 points, and Virginia rebounded from a stunning loss to San Francisco with a win over St. Francis (Pa.) .
Kadin Shedrick had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (2-1), who won their 24th consecutive home opener. Sam Hauser added 11 points, and Trey Murphy III had 10.
n No. 17 Texas 66,
Indiana 44
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Matt Coleman III scored 16 points, and Texas beat Indiana in the semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational, reaching the tournament’s championship game for the first time.
Courtney Ramey added 13 points for the Longhorns (3-0), who locked down to force a rough offensive performance for the Hoosiers.
Indiana shot just 24% and finished with more turnovers (14) than field goals (11).
WOMEN
n No. 4 Baylor 67,
South Florida 62
TAMPA, Fla. — DiDi Richards had four points and seven assists in her return from a scary spinal cord injury five weeks ago, Queen Egbo scored a game-high 25 points, and No. 4 Baylor beat South Florida.
The Lady Bears (2-0) became the 15th women’s program in Division I history to reach 1,000 wins. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey improved to 606-101 in her 21 seasons at the school.
South Florida (1-1) got 18 points from Maria Alvarez, and Bethy Mununga added 13.
Richards entered three minutes into the game and quickly scored an in-close basket. The senior guard was hurt on Oct. 24 after colliding in mid-air with teammate Moon Ursin during a practice scrimmage and briefly lost feeling below her knees.
“It was an emotional day,” Richards said. “It’s kind of hitting me now. It was exciting to play a game again.”
All the Baylor players wore Richards T-shirts during pregame drills.
Richards was medically-cleared Monday night and ended up playing 30 minutes.
“I really had not planned to play her as much as I did,” Mulkey said.