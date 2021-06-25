As a freshman, Matt Spaulding earned all-Daily Item honorable mention recognition for his play as an attacker on the Lewisburg boys lacrosse team.
However, Spaulding wasn’t satisfied with that so he set his mind on getting better at the game — both physically and mentally. That work continued through last season when his sophomore campaign was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have two older brothers who are really good at lacrosse, so I leaned on them,” Spaulding said. “Plus, I live right next to Bucknell, so I took advantage of their fields. I practiced every day with my friends, and I watched a lot of lacrosse games.”
This season, as junior, Spaulding led the District 4 champion Green Dragons in assists (31), ground balls (100) and faceoffs won (57), plus he tied for the team lead with 40 goals.
“Matt did a great job as a freshman attack,” Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. “This season, he jumped up to play midfield for us, and he handled faceoffs for us.
“He really worked to improve his game. I’m excited to have him back for another year.”
Because of all that success, Spaulding was selected as The Daily Item’s Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.
“I’m happy with how I did,” Spaulding said. “I improved a lot.”
Spaulding, who is currently at the beach teaching surfing lessons, said his improvement was mostly about changing his mindset.
“The main thing was going out and trying,” Spaulding said. “My freshman year, I was kind of scared. This year, I was more confident in my ability.”
His leadership — especially offensively — was also a key to Lewisburg’s success in a season that the Green Dragons didn’t have any seniors on their roster.
“He understands the game of lacrosse so well, and he knows where he wants to go,” Vaji said. “He’s sort of a quarterback out there when we’re on offense.”
It was a role that Spaulding embraced as he played a direct role in 71 of the Green Dragons’ 179 goals, or nearly 40%.
“When we get set up, I want the ball because I like telling people what to do,” Spaulding said with a laugh. “When we run a play, I make everyone move around so we can have options.
“Then I can create from that. I can create passes, create angles, create shots.”
Lewisburg, which went 12-5 overall, was 4-4 early in the season, but Spaulding pointed to an overtime loss in a three-game losing streak as a turning point for him and the team.
“The biggest thing for us was losing to Mechanicsburg,” Spaulding said. “We really learned from that, and got a lot better as the season went on.”
As much as the Green Dragons relied on Spaulding offensively, the junior midfielder was skilled and versatile enough to help out on defense when needed.
“When we’re a man down, he’s the first short stick to go back and play defense because he has the ability to do that, too,” Vaji said.
Spaulding’s biggest improvement may have come on faceoffs, where he took an interesting approach that turned out to be very successful for him.
“My secret was playing defense on the faceoff,” Spaulding said. “I didn’t go for the clamp. I went to sweep from under their stick, and then get the ball. My biggest surprise this season was how much success I had on faceoffs.”