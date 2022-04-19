The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Matt Spaulding had three goals, three other Lewisburg players scored two apiece, and the Green Dragons beat Mifflinburg, 13-4, in boys lacrosse Tuesday.
Spaulding scored Lewisburg’s first two goals, and Quin Michaels matched him with a pair during a 96-second span in which the Green Dragons surged in front 5-0. They led 9-1 at halftime.
Michaels, Alex Koontz and Mason Fassero all had two goals in the win. Jimmy Bailey made five saves.
Noah Rodichok led Mifflinburg with two goals, while junior classmates Gabriel Collare and Brady Wohlheiter each scored one. Elijah Brouse made four saves for the Wildcats.