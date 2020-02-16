LEWISBURG — Sometimes making a simple layup can get someone going.
When Kahliel Spear stuck back an Avi Toomer miss early in the second half, that bucket began a run, a second half and an overall performance that the Bucknell sophomore will replay in his memory.
Scoring 17 of his career-high 20 points in the second half — including 13 in a stretch covering just more than five minutes — Spear’s contributions enabled Bucknell to create just enough space to hold off American University 72-68 in Patriot League men’s basketball Saturday at Sojka Pavilion.
Spear matched another career mark by grabbing nine rebounds in a career-high 23 minutes for the Bison (10-17, 6-8).
Bucknell also picked up 11 points from John Meeks, and 10 more from Walter Ellis.
The Bison, who pulled to within one game of sixth-place Navy in the Patriot League standings, will pay a visit to last-place Holy Cross on Monday night.
Senior guard Sa’eed Nelson scored 28 points — almost all of them at the rim following a series of penetrating drives — for American (13-12, 9-5). The Eagles, in a second-place tie when the day began, had won five straight.
Spear checked into the lineup with nearly five minutes gone in the second half and the Bison up four (37-33), but American was able to pull even on Yilret Yiljep’s putback and a reverse layup from Connor Nelson that was set up by an offensive rebound.
Moments later, Spear scored on a putback following Toomer’s miss, pushing the Bison ahead to stay. Following an American turnover, Spear struck again by turning a Jimmy Sotos dish into an emphatic jam.
Spear, as 6-foot-7 forward, added a conventional three-point play and two 3-pointers that had Bucknell up 55-46. A later Spear bucket and two free throws had the Bison up 12 — their largest lead of the afternoon — with 6:43 to play.
“When you’re playing, I feel like you just kind of get lost in the game,” said Spear, who added one steal and two blocked shots to his stat line. “It was a product of the offense. Nothing was forced. Everything just happened to fall in the right place whenever we stuck to the game plan. We were getting shots, you just have to knock them down.”
That was a good thing since American continued to chip away.
The Eagles crept within three on three occasions in the final 30 seconds, but could not get any closer. Bucknell’s ineffective performance at the foul line in crunch time — the Bison were 6-for-14 in the final 3:10 — also factored.
Ellis’ trio of 3-pointers had a similar effect in the opening half, as the last of those 3-pointers had Bucknell up 11 (25-14) with 6:26 left. American got within two (32-30) on two Sa’eed Nelson free throws with 26.2 to play.
“They got me some looks early and they just happened to fall,” Ellis said. “Like (Spear) said, I think it was just a product of how we run our offense.”
Toomer’s drive and subsequent free throw had the Bison up 35-30 at the break.
Once Bucknell turned to Spear, the Bison created some distance.
“I’d say it’s my best game ever in my college career, definitely,” said Spear, whose previous career high in points (10) came in the season opener at Fairfield. “I feel like I came out with a lot of energy. There was a different energy before the game.
“All the guys wanted to come and win this. We felt like we were really stumped how we lost the last game (61-60 on Jan. 15) to American. I think we all just came in, followed the game plan and it happened to work out in our favor.”
BUCKNELL 72, AMERICAN 68
American (13-12, 9-5) 68
Connor Nelson 2-12 2-2 7; Mark Gasperini 3-5 0-0 6; Sa’eed Nelson 12-23 4-10 28; Stacy Beckton Jr. 2-6 2-2 7; Jamir Harris 1-4 0-0 2; Yilret Yiljep 3-6 0-2 6; Ben Lubarsky 0-2 0-0 0; Josh Alexander 5-7 2-4 12. Totals 28-65 10-20 68.
Bucknell (10-17, 6-8) 72
John Meeks 4-7 1-4 11; Paul Newman 4-11 1-2 9; Jimmy Sotos 1-3 3-5 6; Andrew Funk 2-8 1-4 6; Avi Toomer 3-9 1-2 8; Walter Ellis 3-5 1-2 10; Kahliel Spear 7-10 4-6 20; Xander Rice 1-3 0-0 2; Jake van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-25 72.
Halftime: Bucknell 35-30. 3-point goals: American 2-18 (Beckton 1-4, C. Nelson 1-9; Lubarsky 0-1, S. Nelson 0-2, Harris 0-2); Bucknell 10-25 (Ellis 3-5, Meeks 2-3, Spear 2-3, Sotos 1-3, Funk 1-5, Toomer 1-5, Rice 0-1). Rebounds: American 43 (S.Nelson 8, Beckton 8, Yiljep 8); Bucknell 35 (Spear 9). Assists: American 13 (C.Nelson 6); Bucknell 17 (Sotos 5, Funk 5). Total fouls: American 19, Bucknell 19. Fouled out: C. Nelson; Toomer. Turnovers: American 12; Bucknell 9. A: 2,785.