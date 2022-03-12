LEWISBURG — Taylor O’Brien is easy to like.
The 5-foot-9 senior guard is quick with a smile and pleasant word to everyone she comes across.
“Taylor is a special, special person,” Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff said. “She’s a special basketball player. She’s very dynamic. You guys see the dynamic basketball player, but she has a dynamic personality off the floor. I’m not sure there’s any more popular people on our campus than our two seniors. Taylor and Marly (Walls) are extremely likeable.”
O’Brien, who was named first team all-Patriot League for the second straight year, is loath to praise herself, attributing her collegiate accolades to her coaches and teammates. As one of two senior captains, O’Brien tries to put her teammates ahead of herself.
“Taylor is the sweetest person,” freshman Remi Sisselman said. “I go to her with a lot of things, and she helps me. ... She genuinely cares so much about every single person on the team and how they’re doing, over how she’s doing. That really means a lot, and is important in a senior leader captain.”
That personable appearance — and the apparent ease she plays with — can sometimes belie an inner struggle for the Bucknell star.
O’Brien leads the Bison in points (16.2 per game), rebounds (6.6 per game) and steals (69 total), but late January was tough. O’Brien’s average scoring dropped more than two points per game in a four-week stretch, during which the Bison (23-8, 12-6 Patriot League) lost three conference games.
“She had a tough January. I’m not breaking any news there. She had a tough January making baskets,” Woodruff said.
“I was putting a lot of pressure on myself, and putting doubt into myself,” O’Brien said. “That definitely hurt my basketball and hurt my team. I was struggling with a lot of different things. ... That really was hard for me.”
Being the best player on the Bison and trying to be one of the best players in the league was weighing on O’Brien as she climbed up the Bucknell career scoring list. O’Brien is currently 21st all time with 1,059 career points.
“Mentally, I was all in my head,” O’Brien said. “I feel like I was fighting myself a lot, and that was not helping my basketball. I was struggling with confidence, thinking that I was not good enough to hold the status of ‘Player of the Year, first team all-conference’ and playing to that caliber. I was overthinking and putting a lot of pressure on myself to go out and score 20 points a game and make a stop every possession.
“That took away from how I normally play. I usually play very free and relaxed.”
So, O’Brien buckled down and got to work, while also relying on those around for support.
“I talked to a lot of my teammates,” O’Brien said. “I was in the gym all the time, trying to better myself. Eventually, I was like, ‘I just have to play carefree.’ That helped a lot.”
O’Brien started to focus on trying to end her Bucknell career with a bang and enjoying her final games in a Bison uniform. She has the Bison back in the Patriot League title game for the first time since her freshman year. Bucknell plays at American today at noon.
“All of the stressors I think about on a daily basis, I literally have to stop thinking about,” O’Brien said. “I need to put that aside for the greater good of my team. I have to put everything aside and just ball.
“During warmups, I have to start dancing. I can’t think about the basketball game. If I start thinking about that, I’m not going to play well. I have to think about the crowd, about the music, about my teammates. Putting the fun back in basketball makes it so much easier for me to play well.”
Bucknell has won seven of its last eight games, and O’Brien is averaging 18.1 points per game over that stretch with four games of 20-plus points, including a career-high 27 points in a win over Lehigh on Feb. 16.
“Taylor has played down the stretch here like a conference MVP,” Woodruff said. “Down the stretch in February and now in March, she’s been as good as anybody in our league, and we’ve needed her to be.
“I’m thankful to have her.”
O’Brien has also shot better than 40% from the field in seven of those games.
“Whenever the ball touches her hands, something great happens. She’ll either score or she’ll draw the defense. When Taylor O’Brien has the ball it’s deadly,” junior Emma Shaffer said.
“She’s just a bucket,” Walls said. “She can get buckets, and it helps the offense for everyone else. People know they have to stop her, and it leaves shooters open or leaves a dump-off open. She’s a huge threat.”
Transition to college
Coming out of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, O’Brien was named Miss Pennsylvania Basketball as a senior after finishing her career with a school-record 2,040 points.
“It was a lot of freedom,” O’Brien said. “I feel like every play was run for me. My teammates were very understanding of that, and they were great supporters of that. It was, ‘Taylor can do whatever she wants, so let her.’ That made my job a lot easier.”
O’Brien’s college decision came down to Bucknell and Saint Joseph’s.
“Honestly, I kind of rushed my process,” O’Brien said. “Well, not rushed it. I knew Bucknell was a great academic school, great athletic school. I didn’t really feel the need to go any further. I knew I was going to be happy here, and I was excited to play here.”
She stepped into a team with a five-player senior class, which would graduate as the winningest class in Patriot League history, led by three 1,000-point scorers in Kaitlyn Slagus, Kate Walker and Kyi English. O’Brien passed English in career points at Bucknell on Thursday in a Patriot League semifinal win.
“Earning my way back up in college, it was crazy to see the progression from freshman year to now,” O’Brien said. “Coming into freshman year was definitely a culture shock. In high school, I was the best player in my area. Then you come in here, and you have the best of every area.”
The biggest change for O’Brien was simply figuring out how to play at the collegiate level. She played in 28 games, averaging 4.7 points in just fewer than 10 minutes for the Patriot League champion Bison, who came inches away from upsetting Florida State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“Playing with such a good team — all of the upperclassmen were so good at helping me learn how to play college basketball — I learned high school things weren’t going to get me where I wanted to go in college,” O’Brien said. “Slagus was very good at giving advice, coming up to you and comforting you. I loved the way she did that for me.
“I was one one of the people that needed that constant support, like, ‘You can make that shot. You can do it.’ She was there for me. ... All of our seniors were very good at supporting us.”
O’Brien’s role expanded as a sophomore — she started 19 games — for a team that won the Patriot League regular-season title and was in the tournament semifinals when the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“My role definitely changed — new coach, new staff,” O’Brien said. “It was a whole new starting lineup, new atmosphere. Our team was still very close, and we were still able to win. We knew how to be on a winning team.
“We lost a lot of people, but we didn’t lose the culture of ‘We are tough. We are strong. We want to win.’ We just had to step up into our new roles when those five seniors left. We were all filling bigger roles.”
As a junior, O’Brien became one of the stars, not only for the Bison, but in the league, as she became a first-team all-conference player. The season ended in disappointment, though, as Bucknell was upset by Lehigh in the Patriot League semifinals.
“That was very upsetting,” O’Brien said. “We knew we were able to win that game. It was mentally exhausting that season, being in the hotel, being in a down state of mind. Everyone was fighting battles themselves last year just because of how hard COVID was.
“Being in isolation for two months on and off was very tough. I think my teammates and I handled it as best as we could. But it was something that nobody was prepared for. By the end of the season, everyone was mentally, physically done. That’s not an excuse; we should have stepped up to the plate and won, but it did play a big role.”
Heading into her final season with the Bison, Woodruff talked to O’Brien about needing her to make a jump from all-conference player to Player of the Year contender.
“It showed me that he had confidence in me, and that he wanted me to do what I was capable of doing,” O’Brien said. “He said he knew that I knew what I was doing, it was just a matter of me doing it.”
That along with taking on a bigger leadership role was something O’Brien embraced in an attempt to end her senior season on a high note.
“With that leadership position I was put in, it’s like everyone is watching me, so I have to do everything right,” O’Brien said. “It’s the same with Marly. Being a leader, everybody listens to her. Everybody follows her. Her and I have to do everything right.
“On such a young team where everyone is looking to us for guidance, we have to stay calm and be good leaders. Even when things are going wrong, we’re the ones who have to be like, ‘It’s fine. We’re a good team and everything is going to be OK.’ That was definitely a different role for me.”
Though having all that responsibility hasn’t been easy, O’Brien has taken on the challenge and now has the Bison 40 minutes from a berth in the NCAA tournament.
“It’s tough, but it comes with the job,” O’Brien said. “If I want to be the best, if we want to be the best and win, it takes everything from every single player. If what I was supposed to do is be a leader for my team, that’s what I’m going to do.”