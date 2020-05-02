Speedway to hold race

The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will hold a non-spectator race on May 9 in conjuction with the website “The Cushion.”
The Cushion will provide coverage of the race on pay-per-view for a price of $24.95 — sponsored by Slivinski Law Offices of Selinsgrove and Middleburg — at www.thecushion.com.
There will be no general admission for this special, competitor-only, non-social, “Posse Unleashed” event at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars will race for $4,000 to win and $400 to start in the “Posse Unleashed” sprints-only program, run under the current Pennsylvania Speedweek format, including time trials.
The event will require pre-entry for all teams at a price of $225 each that will include a total of six pit admissions including five for team members plus one for the driver. This price includes admission cost, entry fee and credit card surcharge.
There will be absolutely no raceday pit admission sales. Teams must be pre-entered to compete.
Teams are encouraged to pre-enter immediately as the field will be limited by social distancing requirements.
To reserve a spot in the field, teams must email promoter@selinsgrovespeedway.com with the team/driver name, car number and a contact phone number before 7 p.m. on Thursday.
A return call will be made to all entrants in order to finalize all purchases and complete pre-entry. Pit admission tickets will be distributed upon arrival at the race.