SUNBURY — After finishing ahead of Shikellamy at the Cumberland Valley Tournament two weeks ago, Montgomery visited Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium for the first-ever dual meet between the schools Tuesday.
With a lineup shuffle — and an unlikely hero — the Braves came out on top, 39-36.
“It was a total team effort,” said Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch, echoing the words of the gym's namesake.
The hero was Braves junior Preston Sponterelli, who was a spot starter a season ago. Sponterelli scored a fall at 215 pounds, bumping the Braves ahead by three and putting the match in the hands of Mason Rebuck. The senior heavyweight ended his bout in a half-minute with Shikellamy's fourth fall and seventh bonus-points win.
“Preston didn’t know he was going to wrestle until seconds before we sent him out,” Boetsch added. “I gathered the guys up and told them what I was thinking. I looked into his eyes and I knew he was ready.”
Montgomery (1-1) jumped to an early lead when their state-ranked 107-pounder, Manny Stoltzfus, pinned Shikellamy’s Max Hallman in 1:55. Raider freshman Carden Wagner then got a first-period fall over Jewllius Morales putting Montgomery up 12-0.
Shikellamy's Alex Reed extended his string of dual-meet falls to three when he planted Jon Shimp to draw the Braves to within six.
The first strategic move of the match saw Blake Rising get his first start of the season against another state-ranked wrestler, Brandt Harer, who wasted no time in getting a fall to make it 18-6 in Montgomery's favor. The move pushed Shik's Eben Kisner to 133 against Brennon Emory. Kisner used a first-period takedown and three-point near-fall plus a pair of near-falls in the second and third periods to post a major decision.
At 139 Braves junior Issac McGregor, who won a Greco-Roman state championship over the summer, was looking for a fall. Montgomery freshman Raider Felix, who spent much of the match on his back, avoided the fall but lost by a technical fall, 17-2.
Shikellamy’s CJ Keener came out like a ball of fire at 145 and pinned Nevin Beachel in the second period to push the Braves in front 21-18. It was then, with the lead, that Boetsch chose to forfeit to defending state champion Conner Harer.
“We wanted to bump Cole (Wetzel) away from Harer,” Boetsch said. “He had some trouble with him down in Cumberland Valley, and thought it would be best for the team.”
Wetzel shifted to 160 where he was defeated 5-0 by Coy Bryson, making giving the Raiders a 27-21 edge. That move bumped his brother, Conner Wetzel, to 172 where he needed just 12 seconds to pin Dominick Parkhurst.
The bout at 189 matched a pair of freshmen, with Montgomery's Justin Figard using a brutal, tight-waste ride to defeat Brody Rebuck, 4-0, to break the tie.
With the score 30-27, Sponterelli came out on top in a second-period scramble, getting the fall and whipping the home fans into a frenzy.
“Preston has improved so much since the start of the season,” Boetsch said. “He’s a hard worker, and I knew he was ready.”
The Braves (3-0) turned to Rebuck to preserve the lead for a match win. Rebuck, who has mastered the cross-face cradle, used his favorite move to pin Layne Gingery in just 29 seconds.
SHIKELLAMY 39, MONTGOMERY 30
107: Manny Stoltzfus (M) pinned Max Hallman, 1:55; 114: Carden Wagner (M) pinned Jewllius Morales, 1:43; 121: Alex Reed (S) pinned Jon Shimp, 1:32; 127: Brandt Harer (M) pinned Blake Rising, 0:15; 133: Eben Kisner (S) major dec. Brennon Emory, 9-0; 139: Isaac McGregor (S) tech. fall Raider Felix, 17-2 3:48; 145: CJ Keener (S) pinned Nevin Beachel, 2:20; 152: Conner Harer (M) won by forfeit; 160: Coy Bryson (M) dec. Cole Wetzel, 5-0; 172: Connor Wetzel (S) pinned Dominick Parkhurst, 0:12; 189: Justin Figard (M) dec. Brody Rebuck, 4-0; 215: Preston Sponterelli (S) pinned Ray Pautz, 2:28; 285: Mason Rebuck (S) pinned Layne Gingery, 0:29.
Referee: Mark Cesari.