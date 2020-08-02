With the fall sports season drawing closer, the Daily Item is getting closer to finishing off its all-decade teams, which we’ve been doing during the pandemic.
Today we are looking at the boys lacrosse all-decade squad, while next week we’ll look at the girls’ team.
The bulk of the team is from just three schools — Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Danville — as those are the only schools to field teams all 10 years of the decade.
This decade has seen lacrosse take off in popularity in the Central Susquehanna Valley. District 4 didn’t offer standalone district playoffs for teams until 2012.
Lewisburg and Selinsgrove dominated in the district playoffs on the boys side. The Green Dragons won four straight at one point, and that streak was sandwiched by titles from the Seals.
That didn’t stop some local players from earning notice statewide. Lewisburg’s Matt Fedorjaka scored more than 300 goals in his high school career, graduating as Pennsylvania’s all-time leading scorer and earning a Division I scholarship.
This area has fed Division III schools with lacrosse talent throughout this decade as schools like Susquehanna and from as far away as Illinois have taken players from this area.
The only disappointment is doing the lacrosse team is the lack of a 2019 season to help decide the players. The coronavirus pandemic took the senior season away from plenty of local lacrosse standouts.