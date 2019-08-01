Fleming on Maxwell Award preseason list
Southern Columbia rising senior Julian Fleming, an Ohio State commit, is on the Maxwell Award for the High School Offensive Player of the Year for 2019 preseason list.
Fleming and the Tigers kickoff the season at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 against the Hammond School on ESPN 2 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Fleming caught 78 passes for 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns last season as a junior
— The Daily Item
Bucknell golfer wins the 106th Pa. Amateur
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Chris Tanabe, a rising junior on the Bucknell men’s golf team, won the 106th Pennsylvania Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Aronimink Golf Club.
Buoyed by a 28 on the opening nine of his second round, Tanabe posted a 5-under-par 205 over 54 holes to hold off Nate Menon — a member of Stanford’s 2019 national championship team — and Kansas State’s Kyle Vance by two strokes.
Tanabe led the field with 14 birdies, and it was his lone eagle that got him going in the second round. After opening with a 1-under 69 on Monday, Tanabe holed out for eagle from the fairway at the par-4 first hole in Tuesday’s middle round. He later birdied holes 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 for a 7-under 28 on the outward nine.
Tanabe ended up with a second-round 65 to give him a three-shot lead entering the final 18 on Wednesday. He continued his dominance on the first hole with a birdie to start the day, and then back-to-back birdies at 6 and 7 moved him to 8-under for the championship, and gave him a commanding five-stroke advantage atop a talented leaderboard. Tanabe canceled a bogey at 10 with a birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
— The Daily Item
Former Dolphins MLB dead at 78
MIAMI — Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season and became a leader in the effort to cure paralysis, has died. He was 78.
Buoniconti, who died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, New York, struggled in recent years with symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. He had recently battled pneumonia, Dolphins senior vice president Nat Moore said.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Buoniconti was bypassed in the NFL draft but went on to a 15-year career. He was captain of the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl champions, including the 1972 team that finished 17-0.
Following retirement, Buoniconti and his son, Marc, worked to raise more than a half-billion dollars for paralysis research. The younger Buoniconti was paralyzed from the shoulders down making a tackle for The Citadel in 1985.
Following retirement, Buoniconti worked as an attorney, a broadcaster, as president of U.S. Tobacco and as an agent to such athletes as Bucky Dent and Andre Dawson. For 23 seasons he was co-host of the weekly sports show “Inside the NFL” on the HBO cable network.
— The Associated Press