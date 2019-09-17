ADs, coaches reminded to nominate athletes
The Daily Item Scholar-Athlete of the Week award presented by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities recognizes student-athletes for their contributions both on and off the field.
Athletic directors and coaches are reminded to nominate student-athletes weekly by Wednesday at 2 p.m., by filling out the nomination form, which is emailed weekly to Valley athletic directors, and emailing it to kritzman@dailyitem.com.
The program is in its fourth year, and has awarded $5,000 in scholarships to Valley scholar-athletes.
— The Daily Item
Shikellamy graduate honored by PSAC office
Kutztown University safety Shawn Turber-Ortiz, a Shikellamy High School graduate, collected his second career Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Defensive Athlete of the Week award.
Turber-Ortiz tied a career-high with 14 tackles and made his 10th career interception during the Golden Bears’ 35-28 win at Cal U on Saturday.
The redshirt junior safety registered seven solo tackles and assisted on seven more. He also registered one tackle for loss.
Turber-Ortiz leads the PSAC and ranks 14th in NCAA DII with 12.5 tackles per game. His 10 interceptions are tied for ninth most in KU program history.
Turber-Ortiz was also honored as PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week on Oct. 9, 2017.
— The Daily Item
SU moves into D-III football poll for 1st time in 5 years
D3football.com released its Top 25 for Week 2 and Susquehanna University football grabbed the 25th spot.
The River Hawks’ No. 25 ranking comes on the heels of their 28-27 road win over No. 7 Johns Hopkins University this past Saturday, capping a 21-point fourth-quarter rally for Susquehanna.
This is Susquehanna’s first national ranking since fifth-year head coach Tom Perkovich took over the program in 2015.
— The Daily Item
Suquehanna quarterback honored by Conference
Sophomore Michael Ruisch was selected as the Centennial Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week.
This is Ruisch’s first-ever Centennial weekly honor.
The 6-foot-2 quarterback picked up the conference award after leading the Susquehanna University football team to a 28-27 upset win over No. 7 Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Ruisch is now 2-0 as the starting QB in games against nationally-ranked Johns Hopkins, as he orchestrated a huge fourth-quarter comeback in the road victory over the Blue Jays.
All three of the River Hawks’ final drives covered more than 70 yards each time.
Ruisch did it all Saturday as he completed a career-high 25 passes, had a season-best 42 attempts, threw for two touchdowns for the second consecutive game, rushed seven times, and caught a pass for 27 yards.
— The Daily Item