Markunas competes at state golf, currently 17th
YORK — Lewisburg sophomore Ava Markunas shot a 26-over par 98 on Monday during the first day of the Class 2A girls state golf meet.
Markunas is in 17th place, and the tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort is scheduled to wrap up today.
Markunas’ best stretch of golf came when she parred back-to-back holes. Markunas parred Nos. 10 and 11 as she finished 10-over on the back-nine.
Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore Meghan Zambruno leads the tournament after recording a three-over 75. Zambruno is one stroke ahead of North East’s Lydia Swan and Rockwood’s Vileska Gelpi.
— The Daily Item
Top seeds switched for girls Class A soccer playoffs
The power ranking numbers were off for the District 4 Class A girls soccer tournament, so the schedule for Saturday has been changed to reflect that.
East Juniata is now the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8-seed Line Mountain at noon Saturday at Central Columbia High School. Southern Columbia is the No. 2-seed and will face No. 7 Wyalusing at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hughesville High School.
— The Daily Item
Susquehanna linebacker honored for performance
SELINSGROVE — Senior Craig Roumes put on another exceptional defensive performance, earning the the @thecfbnetwork Division III Defensive Player of the Week.
The 5-foot-8 outside linebacker earned the honor after helping the No. 21/23 River Hawks spoil Moravian College’s homecoming by handing the Greyhounds a 31-7 setback this past Saturday.
Roumes racked up nine tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble (strip sack), one fumble recovery, a defensive touchdown and a pass breakup. His first sack ended Moravian’s second drive of the first quarter while his strip sack ended the Greyhounds’ second drive of the second quarter, and gave Roumes his second score of the season for a 17-7 River Hawk lead with 6:06 left in the first half.
Roumes is currently tied for the Centennial Conference lead with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while ranking fifth with 33 solo tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. He is also seventh with four sacks, eighth with 43 total tackles, and ninth with 7.2 tackles per game.
— The Daily Item
River Hawk football team moves up national polls
SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University football team edged up one spot in both the D3football.com and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division III Coaches Top 25 polls. Susquehanna went from No. 21 to No. 20 in D3football.com while going from No. 23 to No. 22 in the AFCA rankings.
Following its road win and Johns Hopkins University’s 20-17 loss to Franklin & Marshall College, SU is now in sole possession of second place in the Centennial Conference standings with a 4-1 league record.
No. 6 Muhlenberg College remains undefeated at 6-0 (5-0 CC). With two losses, Johns Hopkins has dropped out of both polls.
— The Daily Item